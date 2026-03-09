One Free Agent the Commanders Must Sign — No Excuses

There is plenty of work to do in the DMV this offseason, and we have finally reached the two-day negotiating period before free agency kicks off officially on Wednesday.

The Washington Commanders will have their hands full when it comes to offseason moves. They still have some of the most soon-to-be free agents on their depth chart, but must be forceful with what direction they want to head in to not repeat what happened in 2025.

The offense will undoubtedly need additions to protect Jayden Daniels and give him more skill weapons, but the defense will be where the Commanders must make the biggest impact.

Washington struggled across all facets of defense last season, with the secondary finishing dead last in the league. However, while still important to address that area, the Commanders cannot afford to address their pass rush in free agency, which is why they must sign Jaelan Phillip.

Jaelan Phillips a Must Have in Washington

Nov 16, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jaelan Phillips (50) Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Commanders' pass rush in 2025 was bottom ten in the league in sacks, pressures, and win rate. The lack of getting into the backfield can have effects across the defense, so being able to get a young, proven rusher in this department would have a drastic positive impact on improving things.

Dorance Armstrong is coming off a torn ACL, and with limited proven starters, the Commanders need young, explosive edge rushers to anchor the front. An elite physical freak, Phillips fits this mold to a tee, and his strong track record of producing and high motor would fit well into the Commanders' defensive scheme that values versatility.

There are no excuses for the Commanders not to address the edge position. Adding a player of Phillips' caliber would pair well opposite Javontae Jean-Baptiste and any draft pieces to help transform the defense under new defensive coordinator Daronte Jones, who loves to have himself an aggressive front seven.

With plenty of salary cap space at their disposal, adding Phillips on a three to four-year deal worth around $18-22 million AAV would be a win. It's a "go big" investment, but it aligns with the direction that general manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn see the team going.

The Commanders must go and get Phillips if they want to improve their pass rush, but if they were to miss out on him, they should quickly pivot to similar players such as Odafe Oweh of the Los Angeles Chargers or Boye Mafe of the Seattle Seahawks.

