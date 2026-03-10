Commanders Almost Signed $100 Million Wide Receiver Over Colts
As the 2026 season officially begins this week, the Washington Commanders have a mission this offseason. First order of business is finding a potential wideout alongside Terry McLaurin, as Deebo Samuel will likely hit free agency. With trades already underway, the team had one name in mind that generated buzz: Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce.
ESPN’s John Keim reported that the Commanders were in strong contention for Pierce, but Pierce had other plans when he reached a lucrative four-year, $116 million extension with the Colts. Despite Washington’s aggressive push, Pierce opted to stay in Indianapolis instead of trading the blue and white for burgundy and gold.
The Pierce Gamble
Even though Pierce was an ideal candidate at wide receiver for Washington, he also would have been a costly one. Pierce emerged as a deep-threat last season; however, placing him alongside McLaurin would have posed a problem, as Pierce has never been tasked with WR1 responsibilities. In 2025, he recorded 47 catches for 1,003 yards and 6 touchdowns, averaging 21.4 yards per reception.
Pierce led the NFL in 2025 with 21.3 yards per reception and was the only player with under 102 targets to hit 1,000 yards. But, paying $30 million per year for a player unproven in a primary role would have been a gamble. The Colts’ bet on Pierce came at the expense of Michael Pittman Jr., who was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Filling the Gaps
Pierce could have been a strong addition to the Commanders’ offense, which struggled last season to a 5-12 record. The offensive unit was hampered by slow starts, numerous injuries, and inconsistent play, ultimately ranking 22nd in total offense at 318.8 yards per game. The need for playmakers is clear, but the financial and performance risk of Pierce was significant.
Ultimately, Pierce's decision not to head to Washington may be a blessing in disguise. The Commanders can now explore other free agents who fit their offensive scheme without committing a large portion of the salary cap to one wideout. Several talented receivers remain available at a manageable cost, providing an opportunity to strengthen the roster while addressing multiple needs.
A Blessing in Disguise
Top free agents are moving quickly, so the Commanders must act smartly and decisively. Though they lost out on Alec Pierce, it allows Washington to take a more strategic approach rather than a desperate one. As their wide receiver hunt continues, time will tell if missing out on Pierce was a blessing in disguise.
