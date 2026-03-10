Commanders Sign $24.4 Million Familiar Face on Defense

The Washington Commanders were expected to go big-game hunting this offseason with one of the heaviest wallets in the league, but have only made one "splash" move by signing up-and-coming former Los Angeles Chargers edge Odafe Oweh.

While nothing exuberant has really occurred, the Commanders have re-signed key pieces of their own, like backup quarterback Marcus Mariota, and made some under-the-radar signings outside of the organization, including a reunion with their former fifth-round draft pick in 2018, defensive tackle Tim Settle.

The #Commanders are bringing back a familiar face: DT Tim Settle on a three-year, $24 million deal worth up to $25.5 million in a deal done by his agent Andy Ross of @UpperEdgeSports.



The #Commanders’ 2018 fifth-round pick is back in Washington. pic.twitter.com/VekE0MgdU6 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 9, 2026

Tim Settle is Back in Washington

The Commanders paid a bit over what Settle was expected to gain from a contract in free agency, but they also believe it is the right time to get him at a price such as this, with Settle set to enter his prime at just 28 years of age.

Settle spent the first four years of his NFL career in Washington before stints with the Buffalo Bills and the Houston Texans, before landing his new contract to return home to the team that drafted him out of Virginia Tech.

The massive defensive tackle, who could likely fill the role of nose, has ties to the area and should fit in well alongside Daron Payne, Jonny Newton, and Javon Kinlaw, providing versatility and depth who can rotate on the inside and be a tremendous complement to newly signed edge Oweh.

Settle performed admirably last season with the Texans and should provide valuable insurance if Payne, Newton, or Kinlaw were to miss time. Settle put up a career high three sacks from the interior last season in Houston, but he has also shown the ability to stand up strong in the run game, given his size and athletic ability to help get push up front.

It seems like Settle is ready to prove some people wrong, and his contract, while high, still has a glimpse of that as he could outplay it as he enters the key years of his career.

It was an easy choice for the Commanders to bring Settle back home, and while he likely won't become a game-changer, he should help elevate the floor of the defensive line as they look to rebound as a group off a porous showing in 2025.

Settle's contract, while big, allows Adam Peters and staff to continue looking to fill out the roster and is practical from every avenue you look at it. Depth is key in the NFL, especially along the trenches, and it seems as if the Commanders are attacking the areas that matter most when it comes to winning.

