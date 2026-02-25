Daron Payne Free Agency Will Change Commanders Offseason

The Washington Commanders have employed Daron Payne for the past eight seasons, but he may have played his final down with the team.

Payne has one year left on his deal, but there is reason to believe the Commanders could move on from him in free agency this offseason.

"Payne has one year left on his contract and will cost $28 million against the salary cap for next season. That's the fourth-most cap space by a defensive tackle -- and a lot of room for a player with only one Pro Bowl (in 2022) and no All-Pro selections in his career," ESPN insider John Keim wrote.

"But the Commanders were pleased with how he played in 2025. Multiple offensive coaches who faced Washington's defense said their biggest worry entering games vs. Washington was Payne and the Commanders' interior line play."

READ MORE: Dan Quinn Officially Moving On From Commanders' Disastrous Season

Daron Payne Faces Uncertain Future With Commanders

Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne celebrates after a play during the third quarter. | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

The Commanders could go in a number of different directions with Payne for the upcoming season. While there is reason to believe the Commanders could cut him, he could also stick around and play out the end of his contract.

"There's a definite chance, one team source said, that Washington allows Payne to play on the final year of his contract rather than extend and lower his cap hit," Keim wrote.

"Also, if released, Payne would save Washington $16.8 million -- the same amount it might cost to replace him. If they opt to keep him at this cost, it could push Payne to earn a multi-year contract next offseason. And if he does exit after 2026, then Washington would be in line to receive a compensatory draft pick in 2027."

There are pros and cons to keeping and cutting Payne, but it is a decision that will shape how Washington conducts business moving forward. The Commanders will be taking a risk either way, but the hope is that Payne is able to play up to his cap hit.

The number is a high one, and it will be hard for Payne to play up towards that value, so it may end up being in the team's best interest to move on from him this offseason after a long tenure with the team.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2026 offseason.