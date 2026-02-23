Dan Quinn's DC Hire Excited to Come Home, Coach Commanders

Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Daronte Jones is coming home.

The Capitol Heights, Md. native has coached coast to coast (and even Hawaii), but he hasn't been back in the DMV since his college playing days at Morgan State in Baltimore. Now, he's back and he couldn't be happier.

"I grew up in the area. I grew up, you know, wearing the burgundy and supporting the Washington organization," Jones said. "I went to elementary school, middle school, literally right across the street from where the stadium is in Palmer Park, Maryland. I went to Kenmore Middle School, and I went to Matthew Henson Elementary. So, growing up a diehard fan, the family's backing it.

"So, when the opportunity came, I thought it was a win-win situation. I wanted to put my best foot forward. And then when you talk about the people in the building, such as [Head Coach] Dan Quinn, such as [General Manager] Adam Peters, great ownership with [Managing Partner] Josh Harris and the crew. One I want to say thank you for that, by the way. I didn't mean to say it.

"I want to start off just by thanking the ownership. Josh Harris, thanking Dan Quinn, thanking Adam Peters for the opportunity that they've afforded me. But when you're around certain people and you see the alignment of the organization, ownership management, head coach, quarterback, it's a win-win for not only the DMV, but a win-win for me as well.”

Jones Honored to Coach Near Home

Minnesota Vikings defensive backs coach Daronte Jones against the Los Angeles Rams. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Not only is Jones back where he grew up, but his family is nearby as well. That should have an impact on him as the football season gets under way.

“So, for the family, all my family is still here. They're all from the area here. So, they were ecstatic [laugh] about me coming back. And, you know, I haven't had a chance to really, you miss a lot of family functions, you know, when you're away, which is good. My grandparents are still here," Jones said.

"They're still alive, so I get a chance to continue to spend time with them and my mom and my aunt and uncles. You know, my wife, she lives in the area, but she's from the Bay Area, and so she works, her firm is here, located in the Washington DC area. So, it's always good to just kind of comeback full circle with that."

The full circle moment for Jones is an opportunity for him to coach at the highest level he's been at. On top of that, the ability to be at home often goes unnoticed. Jones has been away from home for over two decades, so the ability to be near family will hopefully give him some strength as he navigates his first season on the job.

