Commanders' Dan Quinn Explains Decision to Hire Daronte Jones

Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn knew that his decision for the next defensive coordinator would be an important one.

Quinn interviewed a number of candidates but ultimately decided on hiring Daronte Jones, who was working with the Minnesota Vikings under Brian Flores. Though Jones is a first-time coordinator in the NFL (he has college experience), Quinn explained why he felt he would be a good fit for the Commanders.

“Going through the hiring process, had a chance to visit with [Minnesota Vikings Defensive Coordinator] Brian [Flores] and also with Daronte. And so, from a scheme standpoint, you learn a lot in these experiences because veteran coaches, this system, that system, how to go about it. Much like anything, the first thing I asked him to do when we got here, I want you to look at the players, but without talking to me first I wanted you to have your own vision so there wasn't a bias," Quinn said.

"He can do this, he can do that, and let's find what they can do best. And when I'm talking to him, he's the calm in the storm. I like that about Daronte. I felt the teaching and what they can do, but we're also going to put people in the spots of where they can do best. And that to me really hit the main chord about what we're looking for, how would we feature players as opposed to can do this or can't do this.

"Let's start with like what they can be exceptional at and then find other ways to utilize them. And so pressuring and that package, that's definitely a part of it. But I'm excited for these guys to go through it and learn it and build it together.”

Dan Quinn Likes What He Sees With Daronte Jones

Minnesota Vikings defensive backs coach Daronte Jones against the Los Angeles Rams. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

After finishing 5-12 last season, Quinn is on the hot seat with the Commanders. If he has another season like that in 2026, there is a decent chance he might be fired. Therefore, getting the right defensive coordinator is a super important decision for him. That's why he feels incredibly confident in what Jones can bring to the table.

“I think when you're going through the whole process, you're looking at those strengths of where it is. Where would my time and attention go knowing, alright, what's going to be different offensively, what would be different defensively? I'm glad it went through a lengthy process to be honest with you, because it forced me into some spaces to look at what could be different and what could be better," Quinn said.

"And so, Daronte was one of those people that you meet, you're like, alright, I get it. And I connected with him instantly about a vision for defense and how you'd play, the ability to create takeaways, the ability to have disguises. And so, I felt alignment even before we got to know each other well. We've all had those experiences where you meet somebody, you just hit it off."

With Quinn and Jones in lockstep, the commanders should be on the same page when it comes to the defense. The commanders had one of the worst defenses in the league this past season, but perhaps the buttons Jones will push this year will put Washington on the right track.

