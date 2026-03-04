Daronte Jones Intel Links Commanders to Vikings Free Agent Jalen Nailor

Free agency is just days away now, and the Washington Commanders are expected to be one of the most active teams on the market when it begins. With several holes on the roster, there are plenty of big names being attached to the team as possible targets, but not all of them will be top-of-the-pile names, and guys like receiver Jalen Nailor could provide value and upside that general manager Adam Peters will likely be seeking this offseason.

A coaching connection in Minnesota

Nailor was identified as a sleeper free agent in Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano’s ESPN combine column, sharing intel the two had picked up while in Indianapolis last week. With the Commanders in need of a No. 2 receiver to run opposite Terry McLaurin, Nailor is a good blend of youth, potential, and financial risk, with an added bonus of intel coming from new defensive coordinator Daronte Jones, who has been on the Minnesota Vikings staff throughout Nailor’s four-year career.

“He was never fully utilized in Minnesota, but the coaches love him,” the column says, and if Jones is among those who loved the way Nailor competed against his secondaries, a reunion in Washington could make a lot of sense.

Nov 16, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jalen Nailor (1) runs for a gain during the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Emerging as a reliable target

Nailor just turned 27 years old this month and has spent the entirety of his career with the Vikings, starting 16 games in that stretch and catching 69 passes for 1,066 yards and 11 touchdowns along the way.

His best two seasons have been his last two. In each of the past two years, Nailor has recorded at least 28 receptions, 400 yards, and four receiving touchdowns, totalling 10 of his 11 career scores during that time.

As a sixth-round pick out of Michigan State in 2022, Nailor has done really well for himself, and he’s going to get a second contract out of someone, likely in a place he can come in and compete for a better role and higher spot on the depth chart.

Navigating the receiver market

With Deebo Samuel expected to leave the Commanders in free agency and the team not anticipated to bring Noah Brown back after another injury-plagued season, Peters has every reason to be active in the receiver market this offseason.

However, there are some bigger names out there that many anticipate Washington targeting, including Jauan Jennings (San Francisco 49ers) and Alec Pierce (Indianapolis Colts). There is also the anticipation that once the 49ers release Brandon Aiyuk, his apparent wish, along with Jayden Daniels', is to reunite with his former college quarterback in Washington.

That move may take Washington out of the market for one of the top-tier free agent receivers, while doubling down with a player like Nailor, who is anticipated to demand around $5M per year in his next contract, would make a lot of sense.

If Aiyuk isn’t fully healthy or ready, then Nailor could be looked at to step up in his place and potentially compete with a draft pick for the right to earn reps. If Aiyuk is healthy, then new offensive coordinator David Blough would have multiple weapons to go with his current stock of receivers, enabling him to mold his offensive attack based on what he and Daniels see across the line of scrimmage, exploiting the defense any way they can.

All of that indicates a free-agent period that will be incredibly active, with some things we foresaw and others likely to come that we did not. Nailor wouldn’t shake the ground of the league as a whole, but if he comes to Washington and pans out, he might inspire the fans inside Northwest Stadium to do that on their own.

