Insider Predicts Deebo Samuel Won’t Suit Up for Commanders in 2026

Moves are being made across the league as the franchise tag deadline is just hours away and free agency is set to begin at the start of next week.

The Washington Commanders have already been active leading up to the start of the new league year, re-signing offensive lineman Nick Allegretti, and are expected to release veteran cornerback Marshon Lattimore.

There will be plenty of other moves made by the Commanders in the coming days, but their roster is expected to look much different come the start of the 2026 season. One player who was productive for Washington but is expected not to return in free agency this offseason, per NFL insider Matthew Berry, is wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

Commanders Expected to Move on From Samuel

Jan 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel (1) Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

"I don’t expect Deebo Samuel to return to the team. The team will look to add to the wide receiver room with an emphasis on speed and don’t be surprised if 2026 is Terry McLaurin’s last year with the team," said Berry about what he heard at the NFL Combine regarding Samuel. "To that end, one source told me that while almost everyone expects Washington to go defense in the first round this year, “If the top three edge guys are all gone by No. 7, don’t be surprised if the Commanders take Carnell Tate.”

With Samuel expected to walk in free agency after his one-year rental in Washington, Berry, along with his sources, believes the Commanders will look for more speed on the outside and could use their draft capital to achieve that.

Samuel was productive in his one season as a Commander, catching 72 passes for 727 yards and five touchdowns, but his burst has started to fall off, and he could command a decent short-term contract, which doesn't necessarily fit into the Commanders' plans for the future any longer.

The Commanders are in a precarious situation after back-to-back seasons as a team with some of the most free agents set to enter the open market, so they must play their cards right if they hope to turn the ship around from their disastrous 2025 season.

Defense will be of the utmost importance, but finding another playmaker opposite of McLaurin will be key to the success of the offense, especially if Samuel walks. There will be plenty of names in free agency and the NFL Draft that should pique their interest to fill the void in that area, but it will be up to the front office and coaching staff to align on how they want the immediate future to look as they continue to build upon their newfound culture.

