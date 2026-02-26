Commanders GM Confident in New Coaching Hires

The Washington Commanders have a pair of new coordinators on the coaching staff this season in David Blough and Daronte Jones.

It's never easy to have new offensive and defensive coordinators take over in the same offseason, but general manager Adam Peters is excited about what the future holds for both Blough and Jones.

“It's going to be a little bit different in terms of the players we're looking at and looking for and what we're looking for in those players. A couple weeks ago, when after we hired Daronte, and both him and David did an incredible job for us. They presented to the whole football staff, you know, their vision for offense and defense," Peters said.

Commanders Moving Forward With Blough, Jones

Arizona Cardinals quarterback David Blough catches a lateral during the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Commanders will need to find a way to ensure the team is on board with each coordinator, but both have sound plans that the front office is confident in its execution.

"So, David went first and talked about offense, our vision, our scheme, and then got into the particular players and what we're looking for in those particular players. And they painted a great picture for us, and Daronte did the same. And, you know, it was really super impressive," Peters said.

"... Daronte did a great job of painting the picture of what we're looking at in this and how the front's multiple, so it doesn't have to be, you know, it's not just super specific, but if a guy can do multiple things then, you know, that the versatility is probably more of a premium now. But, in terms of that, they've done an incredible job painting a picture for us and giving [us] an idea of what we need to go do to help them find those players. So, and then now that's our job to go find them.”

If the Commanders can see improvement with their coordinators in the upcoming season, it will lead to sustained success across the board.

The hope is each coordinator will bring their unique spin that will help elevate what head coach Dan Quinn has built over the last three years.

If Blough and Jones can do that, the Commanders might be able to return to the playoffs.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more free coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2026 offseason.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.