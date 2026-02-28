NFL Combine Updates: Record Speeds Emerge to Fix Commanders' Offense

The Washington Commanders like speed, and the city of Indianapolis just so happens to be known for that very thing.

The cost of a sluggish offense

For the Commanders, their lack of speed was evident in 2025, especially on offense. By the end of Week 3, quarterback Jayden Daniels and receiver Terry McLaurin had both suffered their first injuries of the season, and the offense that proved so explosive the year prior came grinding to a near halt.

Things really hit a wall in Week 14 when Washington was shut out by the Minnesota Vikings in a 31-0 loss that saw the offense enter the red zone just twice, once aided by defensive penalties.

If it’s speed general manager Adam Peters went to the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine looking for, he found plenty of it, with record-setting performances hitting the books and receivers still set to work out this weekend.

A historic run for the tight ends

Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq was already considered the top prospect in his class entering the combine, but there are plenty of questions surrounding just how high he might get taken off the board.

After setting a new positional record with a 4.39 40-yard dash, any team looking for playmaking and athleticism at the position will surely bump Sadiq up their boards at least a little. For Washington, the question will still be whether the athletic profile overrides the measurements, as Sadiq measures in as an undersized tight end in a league that relies more and more on the position to block and catch.

For reference, the NFL Network broadcast displayed that not only was Sadiq fast for a tight end, but his 40 time was also faster than running backs Bijan Robinson (Atlanta Falcons) and Christian McCaffrey (San Francisco 49ers).

RJ Maryland (SMU) and Eli Stowers (Vanderbilt) both came in second for tight end 40 times, with both running highly respectable 4.51s.

Buckeyes dominate the track

Defensive backs also took to the surface of Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis to show off their talents, and it was Ohio State Buckeyes standout Lorenzo Styles Jr.’s 4.27 40-yard time that stole the show.

Robert Spears-Jennings (Oklahoma) and Treydan Stukes (Arizona) came in at 4.32 and 4.33 behind him, and Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman surprised many with his 4.35 time, the last of four in the group to come in under 4.4.

Of course, speed is nothing new to the Styles household, and before Lorenzo dominated on the track, his brother Sonny Styles did so the night prior. The performance of both her sons led the brothers’ mother to post proudly as she watched from inside the stadium.

The Ohio State linebacker ran a 4.46, as did team and positionmate Arvell Reese. Both tied for the fastest linebacker times at this year’s combine.

Texas Tech edge David Bailey was the fastest in his position group this year, and his 4.5 time ranked fourth among those running on Day 1 of drills.

Cornerbacks Toriano Pride Jr. (Missouri) and Daylen Everette (Georgia) were the only two in their group to come in under 4.4, and with receivers and running backs still to run, among others, seven total have posted times under that mark.

Plenty more speed will be on display in Indianapolis before the weekend is out, and if Peters is seeking burners this April, it's clear that he’s going to have plenty of options to choose from.

