The Commanders' Biggest Roster Hole That Still Hasn’t Been Addressed

The Washington Commanders have been busy as the offseason began, immediately addressing needs and rebuilding a defensive unit that struggled last season. Their most recent acquisitions include veteran pass rushers Odafe Oweh and K'Lavon Chaisson, along with defensive tackle Tim Settle returning to Washington.

The moves show that general manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn are aggressively looking to improve the defense after a disappointing season, addressing needs at edge rusher, linebacker, and secondary depth.

Defense Is Improving, But One Gap Remains

Even with those additions on the defensive side of the ball, Washington still has one roster hole that stands out. The Commanders lack depth at the offensive skill positions, particularly at wide receiver.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

With Deebo Samuel likely moving on, the Commanders still do not have a clear No. 2 receiver across from veteran wideout Terry McLaurin. McLaurin has been the Commanders’ most consistent offensive weapon, often drawing the attention of opposing defenses as their top priority. Without a reliable second option lined up across from him, defenses can focus coverage on McLaurin, limiting explosive plays in the passing game.

Washington explored several options, including Alec Pierce of the Indianapolis Colts, who quickly emerged as a top candidate. However, the potential move diminished once Pierce’s market value increased and he ultimately remained in Indianapolis.

Adding another legitimate receiving threat would force defenses to spread their coverage, opening up more opportunities for the offense.

Another option is Brandon Aiyuk of the San Francisco 49ers. If the 49ers move on from Aiyuk, Washington could emerge as a potential landing spot, reuniting him with quarterback Jayden Daniels. The two previously played together, and pairing Daniels with a familiar target could provide a boost to the Commanders' offense.

Other Offensive Moves Show Progress

Last season, the offense struggled with consistency, particularly in games where Washington fell behind early. While the unit was stronger than the defense overall, it still experienced uneven production and injuries that affected rhythm throughout the season.

As the Commanders continue searching for a reliable wide receiver, they have also made other offensive moves. Washington added tight end Chig Okonkwo as Zach Ertz will likely not return, and the team is also looking to strengthen its backfield after trading running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Tennessee Titans tight end Chig Okonkwo (85) | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Road Ahead

Until Washington can find a dependable second option opposite Terry McLaurin, wide receiver remains the Commanders’ most glaring roster hole. The offseason is far from over, and how the front office handles this position could ultimately determine whether Washington takes a step forward in 2026 or repeats last season's offensive struggles.

