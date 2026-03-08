Top 3 Free Agent Wide Receivers the Washington Commanders Should Target in 2026

After re-signing Treylon Burks to a $4 million deal, the Washington Commanders have secured the receiver room a bit before free agency on Monday, but still have to improve the group behind star Terry McLaurin.

To do so, we expect general manager Adam Peters to search for a vertical threat who could help clear out coverage and open up more opportunities for McLaurin and Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels.

However, it would be surprising to see Peters get into a bidding war, which makes Alec Pierce an unlikely addition, despite being the No. 1 free-agent receiver for any team needing more talent, not just Washington.

Why Alec Pierce is the Ideal Vertical Candidate for the Commanders

NO. 1 TARGET: WR ALEC PIERCE, INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

Pierce is the top receiver in this year’s free agent class, but not the only talented one available. Still, given his league-leading yards per catch rate and his contested catch ability, Pierce isn’t only ready to help take another team to new heights, he’s ready to take his own career up a notch.

As part of the Colts’ offense, Pierce was good, but received fewer than 90 targets in 2025. Still, he was able to produce a 1,000-yard season, thanks in part to that yards per catch rate that eclipsed 20 yards per reception.

Where this gets complicated for the Commanders is that they have a No. 1 receiver in McLaurin, so if Pierce is looking to be the top guy on a team, he’s going to need to go elsewhere.

Besides, the number of teams that could use a No. 1 receiver is not low, and the likelihood of a bidding war is high, further limiting confidence that Pierce could be Washington-bound this offseason.

Jalen Nailor: The High-Upside No. 2 Candidate for David Blough

NO. 2 TARGET: WR JALEN NAILOR, MINNESOTA VIKINGS

Speaking of receivers ready for their next step up the depth chart, while Pierce is looking to climb to No. 1, Nailor is looking to climb to No. 2.

Sitting behind Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison with the Vikings, Nailor is thought of as a talented player who just needs a better opportunity to showcase his talents.

He’s only started 16 of 55 games through four seasons because of the talent ahead of him, but as a sixth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, his 1,066 yards on 69 career catches and 11 touchdowns are very solid.

It’s highly likely he’ll get more playing time and targets at his next stop, and if defensive coordinator Daronte Jones has been selling offensive coordinator David Blough and general manager Adam Peters on Nailor’s ability from their time together in Minnesota, he may be the man the team brings in to compete for reps in 2026.

NO. 3 TARGET: WR RASHID SHAHEED, SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Another receiver looking for a chance to shine is Shaheed, who is well known for his special teams ability, but may just be scratching the surface on his offensive abilities.

Playing for a coordinator like Blough, who plans to draw up plays based on player strengths, could be the right move for Shaheed and a great move for the Washington offense.

If Peters goes out looking for someone to take the lid off the opposing defense, he can look no further than the speedy, six-foot-tall receiver who has produced just over 2,200 yards through four seasons as a receiver, caught 153 passes, and scored 12 touchdowns.

Given his speed, you might be surprised to learn that Shaheed’s career yards per catch average is lower than Nailor’s. Blough would plan on changing that.

Exploring the Brandon Aiyuk Reunion: A Polarizing Possibility

BONUS TARGET: WR BRANDON AIYUK, SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Peters couldn’t talk openly about Aiyuk at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, but he did say that he believes in second chances, and the receiver is certainly looking for one of those once he’s officially released by the 49ers. Once he is, it shouldn’t take long to figure out whether the connections made between the player and the Commanders turn into a new contract, and if it does, expect the result to be polarizing across the media and fan-commentary spectrum.

