3 Indiana national champions Washington should target in the NFL Draft

Fernando Mendoza is walking out of the Indiana Hoosiers’ 27-21 National Championship win over the Miami Hurricanes as the national star of the game. For me, watching with a slight Washington Commanders lens on, however, I’m paying more attention to three of his teammates coming out of the big win: cornerback D’Angelo Ponds, defensive lineman Mikail Kamara, and center Pat Coogan.

Each man did their part in helping the Hoosiers secure a title that most college football fans never saw coming. Because of their efforts, they could become part of the next class of Commanders who, perhaps, could help the team do something most won’t predict in 2026, once again flipping a single-digit win total from one year into the opposite in the next.

Two of the players, Kamara and Coogan, are out of eligibility, so they’ll certainly be available for Washington to consider, while Ponds is expected to declare for the draft, but could decide to return to school next season.

We’re going to start there, with Ponds, because his draft stock is the highest of the three, currently projected to go somewhere in the top 50 picks of the NFL Draft should he come out.

At 5’9, he’s not a physically imposing player, but his play style and processing speed make up for it in a big way.

In the title fight, he was targeted by the Hurricanes' offense seven times, allowing just two catches for 22 yards while helping to keep star receiver Malachi Toney out of the end zone.

The Commanders don’t yet have a defensive coordinator for us to project a scheme fit for Ponds, but they do have a similarly small in stature but big in presence cornerback in Mike Sainristil. His presence on the roster will surely deter some mock draft enthusiasts between now and April, but the tape will make those who study Ponds’ game pause and wonder if it really matters.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; ESPN personality Rece Davis interviews Indiana Hoosiers defensive lineman Mikail Kamara (6) after winning the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Mikail Kamara's pressure fits the new scheme

Next up, a mid-round defensive line disruptor who was low on production, just two sacks in his final season, but big on pressure.

Pro Football Focus credits Kamara with 58 pressures this season. While he was held to just one in the National Championship Game, it’s because Miami (FL) game planned specifically for him, throwing as much at the defensive line star as they could. That isn’t a let-down performance, but an example of how Kamara’s presence alone can impact the flow of a game.

On the flip side, Kamara was credited with just three missed tackles all year long, yet prevented opposing offenses from extending drives or finding the end zone 20 times, including four times in the final game.

Kamara’s championship moment came on special teams, however, when he pushed past the Hurricanes’ protection to block a punt that bounced into the end zone and was recovered by teammate Isaiah Jones for an early Indiana touchdown. Clutch, especially in what became a six-point win.

Pat Coogan offers reliability for David Blough

Finally, we have a prospect who rarely gets mentioned unless he’s messing up. Centers are like kickers that way; people either love you, hate you, or hardly know you’re there.

Mendoza certainly loves his center, and the 32 pass protection snaps played in the final game with just one pressure allowed against arguably the best defensive front in college football this season.

That one pressure allowed made 10 for the season as a whole, giving Coogan a final pass blocking efficiency rating of 98.9 out of 100 according to PFF.

As a Day 3 prospect currently, Coogan does have some agility limitations, but he has guard and center experience and plenty of upside if he fits the mold of what a David Blough-led offense might look like as the new offensive coordinator of the Commanders.

He wouldn’t be expected to start right away, but depending on what happens this offseason with linemen like Andrew Wylie and Nick Allegretti, who provide valuable depth on the offensive line, adding a developmental prospect with proven big game potential wouldn’t be the worst idea, especially in the final rounds of the NFL Draft.

