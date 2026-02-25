Why Commanders Should Sign Laremy Tunsil to Extension

Washington Commanders offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil has just completed his first season with the team, and he is having to figure out what his future will look like.

The Commanders paid a lot to trade for Tunsil from the Houston Texans, and it will cost them a second-round pick in the upcoming draft. He only has one year left on his deal, but there is a chance that he could sign an extension this offseason.

"Tunsil has one year remaining on his contract, but the Commanders traded away a lot when they acquired him last offseason (along with a fourth-round pick last year). They sent picks in the third and seventh round last season in addition to picks in the second and fourth rounds this April," ESPN insider John Keim wrote.

"Tunsil played as they hoped in 2025. Former Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury raved about his pass protection and said Tunsil was a better run blocker than he realized. He also became a mentor to rookie right tackle Josh Conerly Jr."

Commanders Need Extension With Laremy Tunsil

Even though the Commanders regressed as an offense this past season in Tunsil's first year with the team, he was not the reason why. He played very well and he provided a strong veteran presence to the offensive line, which really helped first-round pick Josh Conerly Jr.

Tunsil is someone worth keeping around for the long haul because he still has a lot of football in front of him. Tunsil turns 32 this offseason and has played in ten NFL seasons, but there's a chance that he could go for at least five more. The Commanders could ensure that he spends those years with them.

There's potential for Tunsil to regress as he goes into his early 30s. But if last year's play was any indication as to what the future will look like, he will still be one of the best tackles in the NFL.

Having someone like that protect Jayden Daniels will be incredibly important for the offense's future and the commander should do what it takes to keep him secure in the nation's capital for many years to come. Therefore, general manager Adam Peters should do what he can to sign the extension this offseason.

