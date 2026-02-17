Jayden Daniels Has Advantage in Learning New Commanders Offense

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is hoping to bounce back after a tough second season in the league

Daniels will also have to learn from new offensive coordinator David Blough, but he has been on the staff since the quarterback was a rookie. Commanders head coach Dan Quinn explained that Blough and Daniels have a strong relationship, which should help them learning the tweaks of the offense.

“Jayden's a big part of our thinking in all the things that we do," Quinn said.

"He wasn't a part of the staff selection, but he drives a lot of the thinking and how we can feature him and where it goes. And so, having the ability to connect with him that's certainly a big deal for us. David amongst others in the offensive staff have had big roles here with Jayden and it wasn't the deciding factor, but it certainly was a good factor.”

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson and Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Jayden Daniels Ready For New Offense Under David Blough

Like Daniels, Blough is a quarterback by trade, and that should be the basis of their relationship. Blough retired from the NFL in 2023, so the two are also very close in age. Blough understands what it's like to have the helmet on and be under center in an NFL game, and that should really help Daniels when crafting the offense.

“Yeah, I think, you know, that's one of the best parts for me is that we have two years worth of relationship already built up. There's already deposits in that bank that, you know, we can pull from. If we're talking about, Hey, what does he do well, what are we building now? A lot of those conversations have been had over the last two years," Blough said.

"So, it's not starting exactly from square one. I think as much as we can, we're gonna keep some continuity of the way he's called things and then, you know, we gotta build on it. I'm really excited to just continue to challenge him, you know, pull the best outta what he does and help him grow because, you know, we all know as he goes, this, this group will go. It's really an exciting challenge and opportunity to just get him to his best.”

If Daniels can step up to the plate and learn Blough's offense better than Kliff Kingsbury's, the Commanders will have a chance to bounce back from their 5-12 record this past season and return to the playoffs.

