10 Commanders Quotes That Define Washington Entering Week 6 vs. 49ers

The Washington Commanders have spent much of the week answering questions about how Sunday's game against the Giants ended, but now they have an unbeaten San Francisco 49ers team waiting on Monday night. From Jayden Daniels taking responsibility to the coaching staff addressing Washington's continued mistakes, here are 10 quotes that help define where the Commanders stand heading into Week 6.

10. David Blough — “Being more efficient on first and second down will certainly help”

Question: What contributed to Washington converting just four of 12 third downs against the Giants?



“We've certainly spent a little bit of time this week going back to reflect on it, and we've been in too long of third and, you know, third and eight too frequently rather than playing third and three. That's the most common denominator for our group. So being more efficient on first and second down will certainly help our third down offense.”

9. Daronte Jones — “Motion causes emotion”

Question: How does Washington plan to defend San Francisco's motion-heavy offense?



“The key word you kept referring to is the moving parts, right? And this team, obviously, Kyle Shanahan does a phenomenal job over there. And much like we try to have defensively where they're just X's on the football field, that is to its full display with the 49ers and how everyone can play different. They can have the same personnel grouping and give you totally different looks, but we've been stressing to our guys motion causes emotion, and it's a lot of motion to expect that this week. They epitomize that, and so our ability to have our feet in the ground, ready to go, communicate it early, me getting a call out to them as early as possible so our guys can kind of see them break in the huddle and make our communication and just line up and play and understand it's not how they line up, it's how they wind up.”

8. Dan Quinn — “The game within the game is playing clean”

Question: What has Quinn seen from the 49ers, and what will Washington need to emphasize Monday night?



“Yeah. I thought, one, that all three phases synced up. They've done a nice job of having balance defensively with Raheem Morris. I thought they limited explosive plays, both run and pass, to allow them to have to drive down the field if you're gonna earn a score. And I thought Kyle Shanahan and Brock Purdy, I thought both are off to a fast start. Kyle's exceptional, especially on the early downs, the run actions, the motions and the shifts that go with that. So I thought that is his sweet spot, and you feel that coming alive on there. And yes, we'll have to play really disciplined. It's gonna be two physical teams for sure. But I think the game within the game is playing clean and, like, no self-inflicted mistakes that come up on both sides.”

7. Daronte Jones — Brock Purdy gets more dangerous outside the pocket

Question: What makes Brock Purdy difficult to contain when he escapes pressure?



“Well, I think actually Brock is very special. I mean, he throws a very talented deep ball. He's very accurate. He's very calm in that system. He knows where the ball should go, where the ball shouldn't go. And so when it breaks down and he escapes, I think where he is different than some is some quarterbacks you're talking about when you get him off the spot, their efficiency goes down. He is not one of those guys. You get him off the spot, his efficiency increases. And so he thrives on visual downfield availability. And so if he has to get out of the pocket so that his vision can really open up those windows, you can see that in his play. And so we gotta be mindful of that. We gotta make sure we're aware of the danger that he is, not only in the pocket, but once he gets on the edges as well.”

6. Dan Quinn — Four Commanders ruled out for Monday night

Opening statement: On Washington's injuries and preparations for San Francisco.



“Okay. First off, I was impressed by our team's practice. This week, I thought the overall energy and vibe to practice and to prepare speaks to the locker room, speaks to the leadership. We had a Friday-style practice today, and we'll head to San Francisco tonight. And as a whole team, man, we're very excited for this opportunity. I know you may have some questions regarding some injuries, so I will give you four that we will rule out today. And those four will be Bill, Javontae, Charles and Marcus. And outside of those four, everyone's traveling. And we'll have all the way till Monday this week to make decisions as far as playing or not. But to get everybody back in and going was a big deal for us. And those four won't make the trip. So expect some more updates on Monday.”

5. David Blough — “We had four opportunities as a unit to put the game away”

Opening statement: On Washington's offensive performance against the Giants.



“Recap of New York, some of the good from our group, right? No turnovers. Over six yards per play. I thought the guys played hard. The bad, four for 12 on third down. I thought the third downs and the three-and-outs in particular hurt the defense and residual. And then, obviously, the situational football. We had four opportunities as a unit to put the game away. And then as it pertains to the last play, I'm the one with the last line of communication to the quarterback. It falls on me. We have high expectations as a group, as it pertains to communication and excellence. And I'm the leader of the unit, right? So you can put that on me.”

4. Dan Quinn — Jayden Daniels has an “elevated presence” about him

Question: What has Quinn seen from Jayden Daniels as he deals with a difficult week following the Giants game?



“Yeah, I think there's a maturity about him that definitely comes through, that's number one. His relentless nature to prepare and dig in is always evident, but I also know, man, he's got a lot of fight in him. And sometimes those get demonstrated in the hardest moments as well, whether that's coming back from an injury or difficult moment, all of that. And so he knows it goes with the position, but I'd also say there's been a lot of growth this whole season of 2026, of coming back from an injury, new offense, leading. There's an elevated presence about him. It's very easy to see and yeah, I noticed it.”

3. Jayden Daniels — “We love DQ here”

Question: What has Daniels learned about Dan Quinn from watching him accept responsibility for the final play against the Giants?



“I mean that's just the person he is, you know, the type of person that he is and obviously, you know, all eyes are on him, all eyes are on me. And regardless of how people talk about him, we love DQ here. You know, I appreciate him. I always say that for making my dreams come true of being a starting quarterback in the NFL. And you know, he helped me with the opportunity, so super blessed to have DQ and, you know, he means a lot to me.”

2. Daronte Jones — “I could do a much better job”

Question: Is Jones' defensive system asking too much of Washington's players too soon?



“No, I think as the game goes on and sometimes, in that situation, especially last week was different mentally because we were in a rally situation because we had the lead, whereas before guys were kind of pressing, felt they were pressing in a different situation. So it was still a second-half unfortunate situation that I take total, total accountability for. But it was more of a rally situation. And so now in that rally situation, sometimes when the guys are starting to move the ball, I could do a much better job letting the players know, ‘Hey, it's okay because we're up a couple scores, keep the ball in front, no big plays, we're okay with a three- or four-yard catch, just gotta rally, make the tackle.’ And just changing the mindset that way. And then as the ball is starting to move, let's just relax, calm down, and I can help them with the calls that way.”

1. Jayden Daniels — “I failed to the standard I hold myself to”

Question: Looking back at the final play against the Giants, did the players realize how much time was left?



“I mean, just going back and reflecting on it and, you know, sitting back and ultimately, I know it's a lot of he say or whatever you're trying to make, but ultimately, like, it's on me at the end. I know DQ is getting a lot of slack for it or whatever, you know, but regardless of what happens, I'm the person on the field that's supposed to calm everything, control everything, and I failed to the standard I hold myself to and the standard in this organization. So it's just something for me to move on. Not saying I'm proud of it or anything. Obviously looking back, like, it could have resulted in a loss, we tied, but it was a fail in my eyes and, you know, I know I'm better than that. I hold myself to a higher standard than that.”

There's been plenty of talk this week about accountability and fixing the mistakes that have cost Washington games. Now the Commanders have to show they can put those lessons to use against one of the NFL's best teams, because San Francisco isn't likely to give them many chances to get things wrong.



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