The Washington Commanders beat the Bengals 22–20 after Jayden Daniels found Antonio Williams twice on the final drive and Drew Stevens kicked the winning field goal. Quinn got the finish he had been asking for. He still saw an offense that needs to stay on the field longer.



Brandon Aiyuk joined Washington’s practice squad, but he will not play Sunday. Amik Robertson is out again, and Trey McBride brings 87 catches into the matchup. From Tuesday’s review of the Bengals game through Friday’s final practice, these 10 answers show what Washington gained from the win and what it has to carry into the next one.

10. David Blough — “He’s earned the opportunities”

Question: How has Antonio Williams’ ability to play outside and in the slot helped him earn a larger role?



“I think you certainly saw it on the Clemson tape in ’24. He was playing more on the perimeter, and then ’25, he was in the slot. So, he has that flex to his game, which gives us a lot of variability as an offense, whether it’s [WR] Stefon [Diggs] in the slot or Tone outside. We kinda view him how we need him for the concepts. And I’ve heard those guys say it a bunch over the last week, but the trust is growing with Jayden, and you see it on the field. So, we’re gonna continue to kinda just grow that relationship, and he’s earned the opportunities that have come his way. If you guys saw practice, nobody would’ve been surprised by how he played on Monday night. He’s been really going for it, and it’s fun to see his growth.”

9. Dan Quinn — “I don’t have a timeline in my head”

Question: After Aiyuk’s workout, when might he be ready to contribute?



“Yeah. I just wanted to have fresh eyes on that. That’s kind of why I brought it up too. In a workout, I thought strong and fast and all the things that you look for, but it’ll take time to see what routes and combinations and practice. And I think that will tell the biggest story. We’ll let our eyes tell us once you go through practice and see how that’s going. The learning part, he’s gonna get that. This is a bright guy, knows a lot of good football, but no limitation on what or when. I don’t have a timeline in my head to say it has to be by this day. Let’s just, let’s get started, man. That’s where I’m at today.”

8. Jayden Daniels — “He’s gotta prove to the locker room”

Question: What does Daniels expect Aiyuk to show his new teammates?



“I think he could showcase what he did before, if not better. I don’t wanna put a box around him. He’s gotta come out here and prove to not only us, not everybody else around, but to his teammates in the locker room because obviously all the people don’t really know him other than myself and [General Manager] AP [Adam Peters]. So, he’s gotta prove to the locker room the type of guy he is, his character, high character guy, stuff like that. So, it’ll be fun, but it’ll be a process.”

7. Dan Quinn — “It is third down to me”

Question: What does Washington need to change to turn more of its long drives into touchdowns?



“Yep. The last part that you just said, it is third down to me. And that is something that, for us, we added some plays in to improve upon that. We clearly have work to do into that spot. That is our best way to sustain drives. So going into it, that was one of our plans to have some third and fourth downs. We didn’t end up having the fourth down ops going into the game, but for us, sustaining is gonna be improvement on third down. In the previous game, I liked how many we had in the shorter windows. That was much improved when we saw it in the Giants. And this one, they weren’t obviously all smaller. We converted on some big ones, but that to me, that’s the next step, finding our improvement in that area.”

6. David Blough — “The zones and the gaps and the duo”

Question: Why did Washington mix its run-blocking schemes against Cincinnati?



“We’ve reflected on it every week of the season and sometimes you come away thinking, okay, this is how we’re gonna attack this opponent this week. It showed up well and we found a couple things that we liked in the game. And I think having the variability of being able to run the zones and the gaps and the duo, you know, it’s important for us to kind of just find what will keep us the most efficient. And that’s to say, there’s some explosives on both schemes and we just wanted to find what would put us in the best position against the Bengals specifically to have a chance to win it.”

5. Daronte Jones — “He was able to be there faster”

Question: What changed as Sonny Styles began recognizing a Bengals concept during the game?



“Yeah, they had shown that concept several times throughout the game. And so, the first couple of times it was kind of slow to go and [Linebackers] Coach [Ken] Norton did a great job of just telling him to just pull your trigger. You see it, you recognize it, just cut it loose. And his ability to, one, trust the coaching and letting it loose a little bit allowed him to recognize it later in the game, and he was able to be there faster. And he’ll continue to trust and grow those things. He’ll take that lesson and move that forward for the weeks to come.”

4. Jayden Daniels — “They could go out there and punch us in our mouth”

Question: How does Washington move from the Bengals win to a road game against Arizona?



“It’s still a football team. It’s a good football team over there. And like I say, ‘any given Sunday,’ it doesn’t matter who you play. So, we don’t look at anybody else that we’re better or they’re less than us. We give every opponent the same respect because they could go out there and punch us in our mouth. So, for us, it’s you deal with an emotional high to that sort, but you still gotta come in, you still gotta come put in the work and still gotta go recover, especially on a short week. Put the process in, watch film, prepare the same way. So that’s kinda what we preach.”

3. Dan Quinn — “The run game on early downs feels more secure”

Question: Why does Quinn like using three safeties in nickel packages instead of three corners?



“I do like the three safeties. Two reasons. One, I like having one that you can have down in the run fits and the blitzing ability. So oftentimes an offense will use what’s called an insert block, like into an A-gap or a B-gap or a C-gap. And so, the corners don’t have the same experience as a nickel or a safety into those. And so, the run game on early downs feels more secure in that way. There’s some times I would just use another linebacker and play base against that, but having a big nickel can do that if he can blitz. You do have to be able to cover. That’s the advantage of having the third safety to do that. And then as third down, all things go. What’s the down, what’s the distance, how do you play? But that’s one of the added benefits of it.”

2. David Blough — “A now or never throw”

Question: As a former quarterback, what did Blough see in Daniels’ final two throws to Williams against Cincinnati?



“Yeah, as good as it gets, especially the first one, it was a now or never throw staring right down the barrel into a tight window. We teach that timing rhythm and you’ve seen his growth over time. It’s fun for me throwing that big end cut. I’ve never seen anybody throw it better than [Former Minnesota Vikings QB] Teddy Bridgewater. I got to watch Teddy in Detroit, and so a lot of the teach tape clips of watching Teddy layer that football in there like he did on the first one, Jayden has seen. And then, seeing that come to life was really cool. And then he drilled the second one. Antonio ran a great route and it’s all the work. If you watched our practice clips of that play specifically, you’d have had no doubt that Jayden and Antonio would have hooked up on those connections.”

1. Daronte Jones — “No matter who’s at the helm”

Question: Does uncertainty about Arizona’s starting quarterback change how Jones prepares his defense?



“It doesn’t. To be honest with you, regardless of which quarterback is playing, [Arizona Cardinals TE Trey] McBride is still the second leading receiver in terms of targets and receptions in the NFL. So, no matter who’s at the helm, they’re all looking for him. And so, he’s a premium. Again, every week there’s a premium that you have to know where they are because they’re very damaging and can be damaging to the game. And so, we have not really thought about which quarterback may play.”

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