HIGHLIGHTS: Commanders Select LB Jordan Magee With the 139th Pick in the NFL Draft
The Washington Commanders aren't necessarily rebuilding, more so retooling, and they are doing a fantastic job of filling positions of need while also adding elite talent across the board in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Now on Day 3 of the draft, Washington doesn't have very many picks, but they are going to do their best to make them count. With their first pick of Day 3, the Commanders drafted former Temple Owls LB Jordan Magee with the 139th overall pick.
Magee has a high football IQ and gets downhill, playing super aggressive. His instinctive play is something you love to see in a linebacker, but it can also put him in vulnerable positions. Over the course of his four-year collegiate career at Temple, Magee compiled 235 tackles (31 TFL), eight sacks, one interception, 10 passes defended, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.
Watch highlights below for an idea on the type of player the Commanders are getting in Magee:
