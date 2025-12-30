Commanders face defining offseason with $60M in cap space

The Washington Commanders are heading into an offseason that could reshape the direction of the franchise.

The Commanders finally have flexibility and resources that match the scale of the rebuild in front of them.

According to CBS Sports' Zachary Pereles, Washington now faces an offseason filled with opportunity and pressure at the same time.

Apr 25, 2024; Detroit, MI, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels poses after being selected by the Washington Commanders as the No. 2 pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

A rare financial opportunity

Washington enters the offseason in an enviable financial position, something that has not always been the case during recent rebuilds.

“The Commanders are projected to have over $60 million in effective cap space this offseason, sixth-most in the NFL, and their first draft pick — which will be in the top 10 — is of paramount importance. While they are without some later draft picks, they can focus on a significant free-agent haul, a group that can help now and in the future.”

That combination of cap space and a top 10 pick creates a rare opportunity. Even without some later-round selections, Washington has the ability to add immediate contributors through free agency while using its premium draft pick to secure a cornerstone player. This is not a situation where patience alone will satisfy fans or ownership. The resources are there, and the expectation will be to turn them into real progress.

Rather than spreading assets thin, the Commanders can be deliberate. Free agency can address proven needs, while the draft can focus on long-term stability. The margin for error is smaller, but the upside is much larger if the front office executes properly.

Jan 28, 2025; Mobile, AL, USA; Washington Commanders general manger Adam Peters reunites with former boss John Lynch during Senior Bowl practice for the American team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Lynch is the general manager of the San Francisco 49ers. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Adam Peters faces a defining moment

The spotlight now shifts squarely to general manager Adam Peters, who is entering the most important offseason of his tenure so far.

The Patriots' blueprint for success

“Think of the New England Patriots' 2025 offseason. New England drafted Will Campbell fourth overall to solidify Drake Maye's offensive line but also hit it big in free agency with Stefon Diggs, Milton Williams, Carlton Davis III, Robert Spillane, Harold Landry III, K'Lavon Chaisson, Khyiris Tonga and Mack Hollins, among others. Washington GM Adam Peters has a big offseason ahead, one full of both great power and great responsibility.”

That comparison highlights what is possible if Washington balances aggression with discipline. The blueprint is there. Pair a premium draft pick with a strong free agent class and accelerate the rebuild rather than letting it linger.

The urgency is heightened by how the season unfolded.

“Washington and Daniels may have been two of the league's biggest disappointments this year. That doesn't preclude either from bouncing back in 2025.”

Disappointment does not eliminate belief, but it does raise expectations. For the Washington Commanders, this offseason is about proving that the foundation is real. With money to spend, a top 10 pick in hand, and a front office empowered to act, Washington has a chance to change its trajectory quickly. What Peters does next will define far more than just the 2025 season.

READ MORE: Commanders may have unlocked defender after career game vs. Cowboys



Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Former Commanders trade was a major mistake for Washington

• Commanders rule out defensive cornerstone for Christmas Day battle

• Commanders getting into Christmas spirit vs. Cowboys

•﻿ Commanders should keep eye on defensive star in College Football Playoff