Commanders starter benched after 'vexing' mental error

ASHBURN, Va. – Sometimes it can be difficult to deduce who blew an assignment whenever a defense gives up a big play. After all, while Cover-2–for example–is rooted in the same basic fundamentals no matter where it’s played, teams like the Washington Commanders have their own spin, checks, and other elements that make it look different from other versions.

When the Dallas Cowboys drew up a deep pass play that quarterback Dak Prescott and receiver KaVontae Turpin connected on for an early score against the Commanders, the public perception immediately turned to safety Quan Martin as the culprit of the missed assignment.

That opinion was only strengthened when, the next time Washington took the field defensively, it was Jeremy Reaves out there with fellow safety Will Harris instead of Martin. And it was solidified on Monday when head coach Dan Quinn confirmed that Martin had been benched following the blown assignment.

Dec 25, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn speaks to Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Kavontae Turpin (9) after the game at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Consequences for blown coverage

“Yep, there was a busted assignment that eliminated some of his reps,” Quinn confirmed when asked about Martin playing a season-low 28 snaps, the fewest he’s played on defense in two years.

“There had been a big mistake in the game regarding coverage. And so, there were consequences to that."

Standards require consequences, and truthfully, while it’s clearly painful in the moment, it’s good for a player and his teammates to understand that in action, not just in theory.

The Cowboys already had a double-digit lead, up by 11 points when the play occurred. After driving a ways downfield, Pro Bowl punter Tress Way and his coverage unit were able to pin Dallas deep in their own end, and after forcing 3rd and 11, the defense had an opportunity to get off the field and to put the offense back on the field.

The 82-yard breakdown

Looking at the film of the play, it appears Washington intended to have three defensive backs deep on the play, but Martin anticipated a throw at or near the first down marker and allowed Turpin to run past him into the deep middle part of the field, where Prescott hit him in stride, and the speedster did the rest.

Cornerback Mike Sainristil, who Pro Football Focus credited as giving up the play, tried to catch up to the ball before it found Turpin, but was unable to do so.

Quinn confirmed in his press conference that he was indeed referring to, "the long one I'm talking about to Turpin in the first half... There was certainly one. …The ones where you allow, you know, a free runner on a blitz or a conversion where you didn't match the right way. Those are the ones that are particularly costly for us."

It was costly for the team who eventually lost by one score, and for Martin, who justifiably saw his snaps drastically reduced after the play.

"That's not so unusual,” Quinn said of the benching. “When a difficult play happens that you change, and they have to come stand on the sideline for a moment."

"So that's what I wanted to work on, and I'll continue to shrink until I find that right balance to say, ‘hey, this is the most important thing that we need to do,’” Quinn added.

Jan 18, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Washington Commanders defensive back Quan Martin (20) celebrates a touchdown after an interception during the second quarter against Detroit Lions in a 2025 NFC divisional round game at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Quinn's belief remains high

It doesn’t mean that Quinn has given up on his young safety, who is in just his third year in the NFL and still has one more left on his rookie contract.

"I'd like to also say, I love Quan, and I believe in him... my belief in him is sky high."

But, Quinn added, the mental errors, more than the physical ones, are the hardest to accept.

"The mental ones are more vexing for sure... those are the ones for sure that you want to make sure, ‘Okay, that part is eliminated.'"

Every player knows he is never done being evaluated, and he’s also never done learning. Martin was taught a valuable lesson on that 82-yard touchdown play, one that Quinn wanted to make sure really landed by giving him time on the sideline to think about it and how to prevent it from happening again.

READ MORE: Commanders face defining offseason with $60M in cap space



Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders may have unlocked defender after career game vs. Cowboys



• Former Commanders trade was a major mistake for Washington

• Commanders rule out defensive cornerstone for Christmas Day battle

• Commanders getting into Christmas spirit vs. Cowboys