Commander Country

SOCIAL REACTIONS: Washington Commanders Select TE Ben Sinnott With No. 53 Pick

The Commanders nab one of the top tight ends in the draft in the second round.

David Harrison

Sep 16, 2023; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Kansas State Wildcats tight end Ben Sinnott (34) celebrates
Sep 16, 2023; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Kansas State Wildcats tight end Ben Sinnott (34) celebrates / Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Commanders are doing yeoman's work in the 2024 Draft - flipping the roster after flipping the front office and coaching staff. Jayden Daniels, Johnny Newton, Mike Sainsistril, and now Kansas State tight end Ben Sinnott.

Sinnott possesses an elite versatility skill set that sets him apart from most tight ends outside of maybe Brock Bowers who was taken 13th overall by the Las Vegas Raiders. He can line up inside, and outside and is a proven blocker as well. He may have gone unnoticed while at Kansas State, but with no tight ends really on their roster other than Zach Ertz, the Commanders get the second-best player at the position in the draft.

Over the course of his collegiate career at K-State, Sinnott compiled 82 receptions for 1,138 yards and 10 touchdowns while also adding a rushing touchdown on top of it. His versatility to be able to play the TE position and also line up at H-back should create problems for opposing defenses in the NFL.

The Commander fans have had mixed reactions to their picks thus far into the draft, so let's see how they are feeling about Sinnott.

*Article courtesy of Caleb Skinner

Stick with CommanderGameday for more coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the NFL Draft.

Follow Caleb on Twitter

Published
David Harrison

DAVID HARRISON

David Harrison has covered the NFL since 2015 as a digital content creator in both written and audio media. He is the host of Locked On Commanders and a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University. His previous career was as a Military Working Dog Handler for the United States Army. Contact David via email at david.w.harrison82@gmail.com or on Twitter @DHarrison82.