Washington Commanders Owner Josh Harris QB Jayden Daniels, 'It Was An Easy Pick'
The Washington Commanders held the No. 2 overall pick in this year's NFL Draft, and after moving on from former starting quarterback Sam Howell and signing veteran Marcus Mariota, it became apparent that they would likely use that second overall selection on their franchise quarterback of the future.
On Thursday night they did just that taking former Heisman-winning and LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels second overall after the Chicago Bears took former USC Trojan Caleb Williams.
It didn't take long for Daniels to arrive in the nation's capital as he was officially introduced to the franchise and staff on Friday. Daniels also spoke with the media alongside head coach Dan Quinn and owner Josh Harris who believes that choosing Daniels to become the organization's leader at the QB position was an 'easy' pick.
"I mean, it was an easy pick," said managing partner Josh Harris ahead of Day 2. "He stood out as a football player. Statistically what he did on the field, scouting-wise, and we think we've got the best player in the draft. I think Adam said that, and I met him as an individual, as a man, and you can all hear who he is."
On knowing Daniels was the guy for the franchise Harris continued, "I was obviously listening to our football people, Adam and Dan, and early on we had an inkling, but obviously it took a lot of work to go from some of the statistics and some of the film that had been watched to the ultimate reality. And so there were a lot of meetings that happened along the way and obviously look, there was a lot of talented people in draft and so we all saw the draft last night and all the quarterbacks that went and there were a lot of talented guys. So we dotted our I's and crossed our T's, but we kind of were early on believing that he was the right person."
It is still unknown whether or not Daniels is ready to immediately step into the starting role for Washington, but it seems that from the top down they are confident that he can be that guy. We will wait and see what transpires through OTAs and training camp before we have a clear picture of what to expect from the young playmaker in 2024.
