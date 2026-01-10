Commanders young core eyes improvement going into offseason

The Washington Commanders are the league's oldest team, but they have several players that are part of the rising young core.

The team drafted offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. in the first round of the NFL Draft and he was able to start in all 17 games for the team this season. Conerly spoke about what he hopes to accomplish in his first full offseason as a professional.

""Really just getting stronger. And then obviously just getting even more comfortable in my position and making sure that it's more comfortable than it's ever been and making it feel like how it was when I was playing left in college," Conerly said via WUSA9.

"I mean, it's going to be great so I can solely focus on that because even like last off season I was still doing a little bit of both just to make sure that I was ready to do whatever the team is needed. But now that I know I'm going to be just playing one position and just that it's going to be a lot easier and it's going to be a lot easier mentally too to just prepare for that."

Washington Commanders offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. jogs on the field during drills on day one of minicamp. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Commanders young core hopes to improve

Wide receiver Jaylin Lane was also able to get some run with Terry McLaurin sidelined for a chunk of the season. Lane has plans to take another step in the right direction towards growing his game.

"Yeah, like I said, just continue to get better, continue to grow in contested catches and just making my route running as crispy as possible. I got the best example in front of me with Terry. So I'm just going to continue to learn from him and continue to grow," Lane said via WUSA9.

The Commanders also have hope with rookie seventh-round pick Jacory Croskey-Merritt, who has a fan in quarterback Jayden Daniels.

"Man, I love Bill. Obviously his rookie year, I think he wanted more, but I'm super proud of what he's done and what he's been through in his life to get to this point. But rookie year don't matter anymore. You're on the year two now, Bill. So appreciate you guys. Cool," Daniels said via WUSA9.

On the defensive side, the younger players are also learning a lot from the veterans, which helps a player like linebacker Jordan Magee.

"He's helped me tremendously since I got here. He's been a valuable piece to my development. With him wearing a green dot, just when he's not in practice, he's helping me. We're watching film together, things like that. So he's just helped me in that aspect, just get better on and off the field. As far as football-wise, just continue to have a plan," Magee said via WUSA9.

"And then football-wise, watching film, instincts, like tendencies of the offense, and then certain players. If a certain player is a fish or something like that, just attacking a certain player or things like that. So he's been helping me a lot."

Ultimately, the Commanders need a younger core to step up to the plate next season, so the hope is that they can get better as a unit and become the group that made it to the NFC Championship last season.

