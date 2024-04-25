ESPN Draft Day Predictor Has Washington Commanders Taking Dual-Threat QB 2nd Overall
The Washington Commanders have blown things up since the end of the 2023 regular season. They parted ways with their head coach and general manager while also trading way young QB Sam Howell to the Seattle Seahawks.
The new faces in Washington include former Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn, former assistant general manager for the San Francisco 49ers Adam Peters will take over as the franchise's GM, and at the QB spot they just signed veteran and former second overall pick Marcus Mariota to possibly command the team from under center.
Things are changing in the nation's capital and hopefully for the better, but there is still a long way to go. Along with Mariota signing in free agency, Washington was also able to add Bobby Wagner, Austin Eckler, and Zach Ertz amongst a slew of other signings to begin their "rebuilding" process and they will now look to continue this momentum tonight as the 2024 NFL Draft gets underway.
The Commanders find themselves in a great position to nab one of the top players in the draft as they currently hold the second overall pick. They could go several routes here, but the consensus seems that they will likely go with a QB here with ESPN's Draft Predictor noting former LSU Tiger Jayden Daniels as the likely selection.
Daniels put up incredible numbers during his time at LSU after transferring over from Arizona State. His dual-threat ability and playmaking ability led him to go on to win a number of recognitions including the Heisman Trophy, the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, the Davey O'Brien Award, the Manning Award, and First-team All-SEC AP.
Daniels may not be quite ready to step immediately into a starting role in DC, but letting him learn behind a similar dual-threat veteran like Mariota would greatly beneficially impact his development as he earns the starting gig later down the road.