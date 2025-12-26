3 biggest reasons for fans to have hope for Commanders in 2026

The Washington Commanders may be limping toward the end of a frustrating and injury-riddled 2025 season, but the bigger picture still offers plenty of hope.

The Commanders have been forced to lean on depth, youth, and short term solutions far more than expected this year.

Washington now enters an important transitional phase with clear reasons for optimism heading into the 2026 season.

Quarterback health key to turnaround

The biggest reason for optimism starts at quarterback with the expected return of Jayden Daniels. Before injuries cut his season short, Daniels showed why the organization believes he can be the long term answer. In seven games played during the 2025 season, Daniels threw for 1,262 yards with eight touchdowns and just three interceptions, showing poise and efficiency despite the chaos around him.

Beyond the numbers, Daniels brought leadership and calm to the offense. His ability to manage games and protect the football stood out, especially for a young quarterback dealing with an injury riddled roster. While 2025 never found its footing, there is real belief that a healthy Daniels could help Washington rediscover the momentum it carried during the 2024 season. Having a clear leader under center gives the franchise direction heading into 2026.

Rookies seize unexpected opportunities

Another reason for hope has been the forced development of younger players. Injuries opened the door for several prospects to see real NFL action, and those reps could pay off next season.

Linebacker Jordan Magee has taken advantage of his opportunity, racking up 45 tackles and showing flashes of becoming a reliable contributor in the middle of the defense. Kain Medrano has also seen the field, recording five tackles as he begins adjusting to the speed and physicality of the league.

On offense, running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt has been one of the brighter spots. He has totaled 671 rushing yards and six touchdowns, giving Washington a glimpse of a potential playmaker who can factor into the offense moving forward. These experiences are invaluable and could help reshape the depth chart in 2026.

Stars face uncertain future

The Commanders also enter the offseason with significant flexibility. Washington has 28 pending free agents, four of whom are currently on injured reserve, giving the front office plenty of decisions to make about the roster’s direction.

Among the veterans facing uncertain futures are tight end Zach Ertz, wide receiver Deebo Samuel, and edge rusher Von Miller. Those decisions will help define how Washington balances experience with youth moving forward.

The 2025 season has been about survival. The 2026 season can be about intention. With a healthy quarterback, young players developing, and roster flexibility ahead, the Washington Commanders have real reasons to believe brighter days are coming.

