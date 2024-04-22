Identifying the Top 4 NFL Draft Needs for the Washington Commanders
The Washington Commanders have one major need on their roster entering NFL Draft week, and that of course is at the quarterback position.
So while we sit down to identify the four biggest needs for the Commanders to address this weekend, we're going to skip over that one to get four groups that are not talked about nearly as much these days.
And we're starting with the biggest need for new head coach Dan Quinn and his Washington squad, an offensive tackle.
NEED NO. 1 - OFFENSIVE TACKLE
They're not the sexiest picks ever but if you get them right your quarterback will look the part plenty for both of them.
Tackles and quarterbacks are connected directly because if one doesn't do his job efficiently on a given snap the results could be disastrous.
For the Commanders this means looking at the duo of left tackle Cornelius Lucas and right tackle Andrew Wylie and realizing there's at worst a need to find a longterm option at each position.
The bigger need here appears to be at left tackle and even if Lucas is starting next season it needs to be because he beat out a relatively high draft pick to do it.
NEED NO. 2 - GUARD
So we're not traveling very far for this one, and even though Washington did some solid work bringing in Nick Allegretti from the champion Kansas City Chiefs, he said himself he came here for an opportunity to win a starting job.
You can't win something that isn't fought over and while Chris Paul might provide Allegretti a solid fight by himself this new Commanders leadership group would be wise to look out for another potential combatant to add to the mix on Day 2 or 3.
NEED NO. 3 - CORNERBACK
Benjamin St-Juste appeared to take a step backwards last year, either due to injury or drop in coaching ability around him, and rookie Emmanuel Forbes looked lost for much of his rookie season.
Again, the same ailments that impacted St-Juste may have very well impacted Forbes, but the bottom line is neither looked the part of reliable shutdown corner in 2023 and that fact leaves the door open for a new addition to the room, possibly coming in the top 100 picks.
NEED NO. 4 - PASS RUSHER
Something tells us the term edge will apply to both defensive ends and outside linebacker types this year in Washington.
Certainly the same player might be doing a little of both, but there's a real possibility this team employs each type of player for the job of rushing opposing quarterbacks off the edge this season.
Honestly, the Commanders are in a position where any group they don't address with a draft pick will be pointed at as a potential flaw, but it's unlikely every group gets added to via draft pick.
And just because a need exists, if the right talent isn't there to match it, there may not be a selection made.
Washington has done a good job of giving itself the chance to be as flexible as possible in this year's NFL Draft, but some things remain in need of addressing, and these four group should be at the top of the list if the right player presents himself at the right selection.