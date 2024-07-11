Best Dallas Cowboys player to wear jersey No. 59
59 days separate Dallas Cowboys nation from watching their beloved team take the field once again. While I would love to give a Coach Taylor type of speech right now to get you pumped, we should save those for when the sands in the hourglass are single digits. For now, let's continue our countdown of the greatest players to wear their respective number for the franchise. Let's dive into the number 59.
Dat Nguyen - LB
The number 59 represents someone who brought intensity to the field each time he stepped on it. We're talking about Dat Nguyen. A third-round pick for the Cowboys in the 1999 NFL Draft, Nguyen spent his entire seven-year career in Dallas. Nguyen's strongest season with the franchise came in 2003. The former Texas A&M Aggie was voting for the second-team All-Pro and first-team All Conference.
Nguyen called it a career in 2005, after appearing in 90 games for the franchise. To tell the story of what the 59 represents for the franchise, the longest chapter belongs to Nguyen, and deservedly so. Nguyen was never the tallest or biggest guy on the field; however, he was the perfect example of where hard work and heart can take you.