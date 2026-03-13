Jerry Jones Reflects on Dallas Cowboys' Start To NFL Free Agency
The Dallas Cowboys made several moves throughout the first two days of NFL free agency, with some intriguing signings that should immediately lead to an improvement on the defensive side of the ball.
Dallas began the week by trading a fourth-round pick to the Green Bay Packers for Pro Bowl outside linebacker Rashan Gary, before adding talent to the secondary with safeties Jalen Thompson and P.J. Locke, who both have familiarity with the Cowboys' new defensive coaching staff.
While some fans were upset that the team did not make any splash signings or add players like Maxx Crosby and Trey Hendrickson to "bust the budget" and find the moves underwhelming, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones is happy with where things currently stand.
After the first wave of free agency, Jones spoke about the team's moves and showed confidence in where the team currently stands.
"Yes. I think we're within the boundaries of what we have available, what we're trying to accomplish with draft picks and with (salary) cap," Jones told the Associated Press. "I wouldn't try to re-visit or try to re-do what we've done on either that cap or the trades we've made. I like what we got."
Dallas still holds two top 20 picks in the upcoming NFL draft, so there will be more opportunities to add to the roster before next season, and Jones has still not ruled out a trade for Maxx Crosby.
It's going to be interesting to see what the team continues to do on the open market, and whether the front office has any more tricks up its sleeve.
Dallas Cowboys' Offseason Moves
Trades
- Added EDGE Rashan Gary, who will be playing outside linebacker in Christian Parker's new scheme
- Moved star defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa to the San Francisco 49ers.
Signings
- Brandon Aubrey (placed on second-round tender)
- T.J. Bass, guard (placed on second-round tender)
- Cobie Durant, cornerback
- Matt Hennessy, offensive line
- Sam Howell, quarterback
- P.J. Locke, safety
- George Pickens, wide receiver (placed on franchise tag)
- Jalen Thompson, safety
- Otito Ogbonnia, defensive tackle
- Javonte Williams, running back
- Sam Williams, defensive end
