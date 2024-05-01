Cowboys Country

Cowboys Potential Compensatory Picks For 2025

It always hurts seeing your favorite players signing with different teams but their is always a positive to losing top tier players in free agency as it comes with compensatory picks.

The Cowboys lost 3 starters and a key rotational piece from their team last year that will bring in draft picks. Those players are Tyron Smith, Tony Pollard, Tyler Biadasz, and Dorance Armstrong giving the Cowboys a projected NFL high 4 compensatory draft picks in 2025 according to Over The Cap.

Tyron Smith LT:

Tyron Smith signed a 1 year - 12.25 million dollar contract with the New York Jets this offseason and because the Cowboys chose address LT in the draft the Cowboys are projected to be awarded a 5th round pick.

Tyler Biadasz C:

Tyler Biadasz signed a 3 year - 30 million dollar contract with division rival Washington Commanders. Cowboys did not sign anyone at the center position in the offseason gifting the Cowboys a potential 5th round pick.

Dorance Armstrong DE:

Dorance Armstrong signed a 3 year - 33 million dollar contract with the Washington Commanders gifting the Cowboys another projected 5th round pick.

Tony Pollard RB:

Tony Pollard signed a three year- 24 million dollar contract with the Tennessee Titans this off-season likely giving the Cowboys a 6th round pick.

The Cowboys are slated to bring in three 5th round draft picks and a 6th.

