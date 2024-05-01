Cowboys Potential Compensatory Picks For 2025
The Cowboys lost 3 starters and a key rotational piece from their team last year that will bring in draft picks. Those players are Tyron Smith, Tony Pollard, Tyler Biadasz, and Dorance Armstrong giving the Cowboys a projected NFL high 4 compensatory draft picks in 2025 according to Over The Cap.
Tyron Smith LT:
Tyron Smith signed a 1 year - 12.25 million dollar contract with the New York Jets this offseason and because the Cowboys chose address LT in the draft the Cowboys are projected to be awarded a 5th round pick.
Tyler Biadasz C:
Tyler Biadasz signed a 3 year - 30 million dollar contract with division rival Washington Commanders. Cowboys did not sign anyone at the center position in the offseason gifting the Cowboys a potential 5th round pick.
Dorance Armstrong DE:
Dorance Armstrong signed a 3 year - 33 million dollar contract with the Washington Commanders gifting the Cowboys another projected 5th round pick.
Tony Pollard RB:
Tony Pollard signed a three year- 24 million dollar contract with the Tennessee Titans this off-season likely giving the Cowboys a 6th round pick.
The Cowboys are slated to bring in three 5th round draft picks and a 6th.