Rashan Gary Excited For Cowboys Rebuild With Key Familiar Presence

Last season, the Dallas Cowboys sent their best defender, Micah Parsons, to the Green Bay Packers in a blockbuster trade. Dallas received two first-round picks in the trade, but they also secured a powerful presence at the defensive tackle position in Kenny Clark.

This year, they orchestrated another deal with the Packers, landing EDGE Rashan Gary, who is now their most polished pass-rusher. Gary recently released a video on his social media account, proving that he's already putting in work to prepare for the season. In that video, he also says he's excited to wear the star and show Cowboys Nation what he can do.

Gary is also happy to be back with his former teammate. When speaking about the way Dallas is rebuilding their defense, Gary said he's happy to be part of the positive change. He said reuniting with Clark is a plus, since they both approach the game with the same passion.

"Yeah, there's just this whole experience, just everything the Cowboys organization is putting together. I'm happy to be a part of it. I'm happy to be the start of some change in the right way," Gary said.

"And the guys that you named, especially being able to come back, play with a guy that I know and just his work ethic and what the game of football means to KC, it means the same to me. So I just can't wait to go to work and show the Cowboys Nation what I'm all about."

reunited in Dallas 🤝



Rashan Gary talks about what it means to be playing along Kenny Clark again



📺 Full Interview: https://t.co/OnNYHwFMJl pic.twitter.com/tfFtj8umy6 — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) March 17, 2026

Clark was the 27th overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft and spent the first nine years of his career with Green Bay. Gary was selected 12th overall in 2019, spending seven years with the Packers. The two defenders were together for six seasons in Green Bay.

Kenny Clark is a key piece of the rebuild

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Kenny Clark against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Clark was an overlooked piece in the Parsons trade, but he made an early impact with the Cowboys. While their defense struggled as a whole, they were much better against the run when Clark was on the field. They were even more efficient when Quinnen Williams was added to line up next to Clark.

This year, Clark and Williams will have the benefit of a full offseason together. The Cowboys, who are shifting to more of a 3-4 defense, will rely on both players to set the tone. The hope is that Gary gets the spotlight by making the splash plays, but the dirty work Clark and the rest of the defensive tackles do will be key to their success.