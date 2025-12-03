Brian Schottenheimer gets honest about his relationship with Trevon Diggs

Trevon Diggs hasn’t played for the Dallas Cowboys since their Week 6 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

After that game, he was ruled out with a concussion following a mysterious injury suffered at home. Diggs was then placed on IR, with the team reportedly wanting to give him time to get past soreness in his surgically-repaired knee.

There were concerns that Diggs was unhappy with the treatment, leading to speculation that he could be done in Dallas. That’s not the case, however, as Diggs could be active in Week 15.

Still, there are questions about his fit with the defense, especially after he struggled early in the year. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer was asked about this on 105.3 The Fan and said Diggs is an “unbelievable talent,” and that he was excited to get him back on the field.

“Yeah, just continue to do what he's been doing. I mean, you know, at the end of the day, he's an unbelievable talent, and this is something that we're excited about,” Schotenheimer said.

“You know, trying to get him back, and we'll kind of see how that plays out, and it's been a good start. But again, he is only one week back into it, so we'll see, but just doing everything right, and we're playing really good defense right now and you get a chance to add another tremendous player like Trevon. I think that's nothing but a big boost for you. Again, like I said, I can't sing praises for him enough.”

How is the relationship between Brian Schottenheimer and Trevon Diggs?

As for Diggs’ happiness under Schottenheimer, the coach discussed this as well. When asked if Diggs had a better time with the previous regime, Schottenheimer stated that the two have a good relationship, even if there have been some difficult conversations.

“Trevon and I have a really good relationship. But, you know, like I said, some people don't like people that have real authentic, hard conversations. But, yeah, I love Trevon. And I think there's definitely a mutual respect there,” Schotenheimer said.

“And, you know, the thing that I would say is it's a little bit like, you know, my wife and I or my kids and I, there's sometimes that they say things to me and I'm like, whoa. Okay, I didn't really appreciate your delivery there, what you said. And I think that happens at times in this business, and it's all about being a family and having a love and a respect for one another.”

Diggs could be a difference-maker for the Cowboys if he truly is healthy and happy in his role with the team. We haven’t seen him at full strength, however, since 2023, making him a mystery as he attempts his latest comeback.

