Cowboys Position Battles To Keep An Eye ON
With the NFL draft over their isn't much for a fan to be intrigued about. One aspect of the off-season that should garner Cowboys fans attention will be the many position battles taking place in OTA's, training camp, and preaseason games.
Quarterback 2nd String
Trey Lance Vs. Cooper Rush
Both Trey Lance and Cooper Rush have one year left on their deals and they could be fighting to have a roster spot this year. Aside from last year the Cowboys generally only carry two QB's on their 53-man roster. If one of these players are the clear cut better option the Cowboys could look to trade the lesser of the two. If the Cowboys decide to keep Lance and Rush the loser of the camp battle will serve as the emergency QB.
Running Back 3rd & 4th String
Deuce Vaughn & Hunter Luepke Vs. The Field
Rico Dowdle and Ezekiel Elliott have locked in their spot on the roster and it should be a competitive battle in training camp and preseason games to fill out the rest of the RB group. Both Deuce Vaughn and Hunter Luepke earned a spot on the roster last season and will be competing for a spot on the roster with Royce Freeman, Malik Davis, Snoop Conner, and Nathaniel Peat (UDFA).
Wide Receiver 5th and maybe 6th String
Jalen Brooks and Ryan Flournoy Vs. The Field
With CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks, Jalen Tolbert, and Kavontae Turpin taking up the first 4 spots on the roster it should be a battle for the remaining one or two spots if the Cowboys decide to have 6 wide receivers on the roster. Jalen Brooks was able to make plays with a limited sample size and Ryan Flournoy Cowboys 6th rounder will be competing with Martavis Bryant, Cam Johnson (UDFA), Corey Crooms (UDFA), David Durden, Tyron Johnson, Racey McMath, Jalen Moreno-Cropper, and John Stephens Jr. That's 10 players competing for two roster spots and it should make for an extremely competitive battle in training camp.
Tight End 3rd string
Peyton Hendershot Vs. Brevyn Spann-Ford
The Cowboys typically only carry three tight ends and they will use the first two spots for Jake Ferguson and Luke Schoonmaker. Peyton Hendershot has proven to be a good receiving threat but struggles in run-blocking. Brevyn Spann-Ford is a more impressive athlete and comes from run-first college at Minnesota. Spann-Ford stands at 6'7" 270 pounds he is 3 inches taller then Hendershot and outweighs him by 16 pounds.
The Cowboys started the off-season with very little movement but after the draft and a few bargain deals in free agency the Cowboys have slowly put together a roster that fans should be excited about. These position battles will add to the intrigue of the Cowboys Off-Season.