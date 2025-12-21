Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder rocks incredible custom No. 87 belt buckle

The Dallas Cowboys will take the field at AT&T Stadium on Sunday afternoon, with a Week 16 showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers.

While the Cowboys' NFL playoff hopes have been gashed, the support for America's Team is still strong, and among those in attendance will be Haley Cavinder, the fiancée of Cowboys star tight end Jake Ferguson.

Cavinder has been at home games throughout the season, with some impressive custom fits to show her support for No. 87.

MORE: 3 best Dallas Cowboys player prop bets for Week 16 vs Chargers

On Sunday, Cavinder rolled out in peak Texas style with a custom No. 87 belt buckle.

Haley Cavinder / Instagram

MORE: Cowboys vs Chargers announcer pairing & referee assignment for Week 16

Haley Cavinder / Instagram

Let's hope Ferguson and the Cowboys can show up with a strong performance as well.

This season, Ferguson is having a bounce-back year with a career-high seven touchdowns to go with a career-high 77 receptions and 570 receiving yards. Hopefully, Ferguson can put on another big day against the Chargers on Sunday afternoon.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Chargers is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX, with Adam Amin on play-by-play, while Super Bowl champion Drew Brees will provide color commentary. Kristina Pink will provide updates from the sideline throughout the night.

MORE: Updated 2026 NFL draft order entering Cowboys' Week 16 clash has picks rising

Jake Ferguson & Haley Cavinder's relationship

In 2024, Cavinder went public with her relationship with Ferguson on TikTok, writing, “God blessed me with my best friend, thank you for showing me the purest form of love," and the rest is history.

In April 2025, she went from girlfriend to fiancée.

Cavinder first broke onto the scene with his sister Hanna on social media. The "Cavinder Twins" exploded in popularity and were trailblazers in the NIL era. Haley and Hanna wrapped up their college basketball careers at the University of Miami last season.

Dallas Cowboys vs Los Angeles Chargers, Week 16 betting odds & preview

Dallas Cowboys-Chargers opening Week 16 odds show rare optimism

5 most disappointing Dallas Cowboys players entering Week 16

Top 5 candidates Cowboys must consider to replace DC Matt Eberflus

Dallas Cowboys-Chargers announcer pairing & assignment for Week 16