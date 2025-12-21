Updated 2026 NFL draft order following Cowboys' brutal loss to Chargers

The Dallas Cowboys' late-season struggles continue, extending the team's losing streak to three games after watching their NFL playoff hopes vanish earlier in the weekend.

On Sunday afternoon, the team once again struggled to get anything going and fell to the Los Angeles Chargers, 34-17, in the team's home finale.

While the loss was disappointing, the silver lining for Cowboys Nation is that the team's draft position continues to improve, with the team now sitting in the mid-teens with the No. 13 overall pick.

Dallas also got some help on Saturday night, with the Green Bay Packers falling to the Chicago Bears in overtime, moving the Cowboys' second first-round pick to No. 21 overall.

The Dallas Cowboys logo is projected on the video board during the NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Let's hope that the team can make good use of the picks in the spring and double-dip on the defensive side of the ball to improve the roster on the defensive side of the ball. The Cowboys will finish off the 2025-26 campaign with divisional games against the Washington Commanders and New York Giants.

If the draft were to be held today, the Giants would hold the No. 1 overall pick.

A full look at the current 2026 NFL Draft order as the Cowboys observe their bye week, via Tankathon

Updated 2026 NFL Draft order following Week 16

A sign sits beside the 2026 NFL Draft Countdown Clock outside of Acrisure Stadium | Ethan Morrison / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

New York Giants Las Vegas Raiders Cleveland Browns New York Jets Tennessee Titans Arizona Cardinals Washington Commanders New Orleans Saints Cincinnati Bengals Los Angeles Rams (via Falcons) Miami Dolphins Kansas City Chiefs Dallas Cowboys Minnesota Vikings Tampa Bay Buccaneers Baltimore Ravens Detroit Lions New York Jets (via Colts) Carolina Panthers Pittsburgh Steelers Dallas Cowboys (via Packers) Houston Texans Philadelphia Eagles Cleveland Browns (via Jaguars) San Francisco 49ers Buffalo Bills Los Angeles Chargers Los Angeles Rams Chicago Bears New England Patriots Seattle Seahawks Denver Broncos

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.

