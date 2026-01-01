Micah Parsons mocks Matt Eberflus' admission on Cowboys' defensive struggles

This offseason, Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys' front office made a bold decision to trade away superstar pass rusher Micah Parsons following failed contract negotiations. His departure gave Dallas plenty of draft capital to work with, but left them without a premium pass rusher.

With just one game left in the season, it's safe to say Parsons' absence has been felt. Dallas has just 30 sacks as a team, with Jadeveon Clowney and James Houston tied for the lead with 5.5. During his four years with Dallas, Parsons never had fewer than 12 sacks.

MORE: Rueben Bain Jr. embraces idea of being selected by Cowboys in 2026 NFL draft

The lack of a pass rusher is one of the primary reasons that Dallas has surrendered more points than any other team in the league this year. On Thursday, defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus took responsibility for the team's struggles, but also admitted the loss of Parsons was a factor.

Shortly after his comments made it to social media, Parsons responded with several laughing emojis.

Micah Parsons has no love lost for Cowboys, Jerry Jones

Parsons followed up his comments with another tweet, this time taking aim at Jerry Jones. Parsons said he was "slandered" by Jones for months, so he feels justified in his reaction.

Y’all want me to feel bad? Jerry Jones slandered my name to Cowboys media and national media for months. So I do think I can react to comment if I want to! #respectfully — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) January 1, 2026

Clearly, there are still hard feelings for Parsons, who has been the target of several quotes from Jones. The team owner used the media to accuse Parsons of failing to honor an agreement, and even called him out for being injured during the 2024 season.

MORE: 5 players Cowboys should be scouting during New Year's bowl games

Even after Parsons was gone, Jones took a few jabs. He even brought up Parsons laying on a table during a preseason game, showing he can hold onto a grudge as well as anyone.

As for Eberflus, it's hard to see him returning in 2026. It's also difficult to imagine Parsons alone would have been enough to fix everything that's gone wrong under his watch this year.

Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants, Week 18 betting odds & preview

Cowboys 2026 mock draft lands Trevon Diggs replacement, star LB

What Cowboys save on the salary cap after releasing Trevon Diggs

Cowboys still confident they can build Super Bowl contender around star QB

Super Bowl champ urges Dak Prescott to sit out Cowboys' season finale