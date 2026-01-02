Analyst identifies Cowboys’ perfect fit for new defensive coordinator

Matt Eberflus has been on the hot seat all season for the Dallas Cowboys. The veteran defensive coordinator has led one of the worst units in league history, leading to a belief that he will be gone when the season ends.

The question then turns to who will replace him. Names such as Brian Flores have been floated, but Flores could also be in line for a head coaching gig. Thankfully, there are other highly-qualified options to consider, with Inside the Star’s Cody Warren saying Jim Leonhard stands out as the best fit.

Currently the assistant head coach and defensive pass game coordinator for the Denver Broncos, Leonhard also spent time as a defensive coordinator and interim head coach at Wisconsin. He’s been seen as an up-and-coming coach who excels at adapting his scheme to fit the players, which is a stark contrast to Eberflus who has tried to force players to fit his scheme.

His ability to work with players, communicate, and adapt are just a few reasons Warren believes Leonhard should be in consideration.

“I don’t look at Leonhard as a great pick for defensive coordinator because of his NFL coordinator experience. I look at him because of what his defense could become in Dallas, a unit built on multiplicity, communication, and earned trust, centered around defenders who can attack without losing structure,” Warren wrote.

“If the Cowboys want a reset that brings clarity, creativity, and real instruction, Leonhard deserves to be in the conversation.”

How Jim Leonhard fits

While Warren praised Leonhard for being able to adapt his scheme around players, he also believes Leonhard’s philosophies would fit with current stars in Dallas.

Most notably, Warren sees Osa Odighizuwa thriving on the edge in a 3-4 scheme with DeMarvion Overshown and Donovan Ezeiruaku as excellent weapons at the linebacker position. He goes as far as to say he can be a weapon similar to DeMarcus Ware, which is amazing praise.

That comparison might be a bit much, but Leonhard as the new defensive coordinator makes too much sense to ignore.

