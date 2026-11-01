Jerry Jones Lost It When the Cowboys Fell in OT. Then He Talked About His Head Coach’s Future.

The Cowboys lost to the Cardinals in stunning fashion on Sunday, as they coughed up a late 14-point lead at home and watched in overtime as Arizona’s Chad Ryland’s booted a game-winning 42-yard field goal.

The loss was a rock-bottom moment for Jerry Jones’s team and the owner didn’t enjoy it all. The Fox broadcast had its cameras locked in on Jones after the winning kick went through the uprights and he had a classic Jerry Jones reaction to a brutal moment for everyone involved with the team.

Jerry Jones after Cowboys’ OT loss to Cardinals



(per FOX broadcast) pic.twitter.com/VBE4FBMYYt — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) November 1, 2026

The Cowboys are now 3–5 on the season, and while there is still a lot of football left to be played, the way they lost on Sunday is going to stick with them and their fans for a while.

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Dallas led 24–10 with 14:20 left in the fourth quarter, but then allowed Gardner Minshew and the Cardinals’ offense to score 20 points and force overtime. A missed extra point by Arizona with just six seconds left in the fourth quarter gave the Cowboys new life, but Dak Prescott and the offense couldn’t get anything going in their lone overtime drive as they lost five yards and punted after three failed plays.

Minshew then led the Cardinals down the field and Ryland got redemption with his winning kick.

Chad Ryland’s kick is good and the Cardinals defeat the Cowboys in OT! pic.twitter.com/jNpfNFvn5q — NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2026

What Jerry Jones had to say about head coach Brian Schottenheimer after the loss

Jones met with the media moments after the loss and said he wasn’t planning on making any changes with his coaching staff. Brian Schottenheimer is in his second year as the team’s head coach, and it seems like his job is safe. For now.

“I’m not proud of it, but I made a change with Wade Phillips in the middle of a season and I don’t see that here,” Jones said about the chances of Schottenheimer being fired during the season. Jones fired Phillips in the middle of the 2010 season.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says he’s not making a coaching change during the season pic.twitter.com/MEjG5fwFLo — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 1, 2026

Jones then went on to talk about how everyone involved with the team was to blame for Sunday’s loss.

“Well I will say that a lot of people let Brian down today,” Jones said. “Whatever criticism we want to have of Brian, we can all get in line. That was a total, to use a cliché, was a total team effort out there for us. We have to be ... for our fans, we have to be better than that when we’ve got our hands on a win and then drop the ball.”

Jerry Jones: “I will say that a lot of people let Brian (Schottenheimer) down today.” pic.twitter.com/AQk3Ghh5h5 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 1, 2026

Jones also spoke about Schottenheimer’s struggles and what concerns him the most going forward.

"Well, I don't know," Jones said, according to Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News. “None of us are getting it done and that should be my concern. So I'm not pointing at Schotty, I'm not pointing to anybody, but none of us have it done. I haven't been involved in too many games that we should have won and we had the opportunities we had to win this game. So that is a big snapshot that we want to put above our mirror."

What Brian Schottenheimer said after the loss

Schottenheimer, who is 10-13-1 during his time with the Cowboys, took the blame for the loss and said everyone needs to be better.

“I'll always own my part of this, as the head football coach,” Schottenheimer said, according to Abby Jones of DLLS Sports. “It starts with me, and there's certainly things that I need to do better. But as a football team in all three phases, I can point out three, four, five, six plays right off the top of my head but I’m not going to do that.”

The Cowboys will look to rebound next week when they travel to Indianapolis to face the struggling Colts.