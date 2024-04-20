EXCLUSIVE: Dallas Cowboys KaVontae Turpin Fights Hunger For Children In Need
FRISCO - At the crack of dawn on Saturday morning, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin volunteered to join the fight against hunger and make a difference in the Dallas community. Turpin lended a hand to Tango Charities to help prep an impressive 4,670 meals for children in need across Texas.
It is important to Turpin to give back to the community that supports him and the Cowboys. Fighting hunger is a cause that has always been near to his heart.
“Growing up in Louisiana, sometimes it was hard for me and my family to put food on the table,” Turpin said. “I always said, if I make it to the league, one of the biggest things on my bucket list is to help the community… I am thankful to be here at the ‘Feed The City’ event.”
Turpin is electric on the field and friendly off the field. As three hundred volunteers shared bread, meat, cheese, mustard, chips, tangerines and Ziploc bags, many asked Turpin for autographs and photos. Turpin also donated two signed Cowboys footballs to raffle winners at the event.
“When someone like KaVontae comes out, rolls up his sleeves and uses his platform to spread the word, it shows that not only is playing for the Dallas Cowboys important to him: serving the Dallas community is more important to him,” said Nick Marino Jr., Chief Hunger Officer of Tango Charities. “He’s already talking about coming back to future events, which is absolutely awesome.”
Turpin joins a list of former Cowboys who have been involved with ‘Feed The City,’ including Travis Frederick, Byron Jones and Anthony Brown.
Saturday’s ‘Feed The City’ event was a milestone for the non-profit Tango Charities, marking their 1,500th ‘Feed The City’ event. with the help of over 96,000 volunteers, which have spread across five countries, 14 states, and 67 cities with the help of over 96,000 volunteers. By 2024, the charity is poised to achieve a remarkable milestone of providing 7 million meals to the communities its programs serve.