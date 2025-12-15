Cowboys land aggressive cornerback, speedy edge in recent 2026 NFL mock draft

The hopes for the playoffs are all but gone for the Dallas Cowboys following their Week 15 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

That means despite three games remaining on the schedule, fans will begin looking ahead to the upcoming offseason. Those fans will be crossing their fingers that Jerry Jones and the front office find a way to fix this suspect defense, which has held back their elite offense.

Fortunately, the Cowboys can make some key changes in the 2026 NFL draft since they have two picks in Round 1. That's exactly what happens in this mock draft from College Football HQ's Nick Merriam, who has them adding a speedy edge and versatile cornerback in a defensive overhaul.

Pick No. 14: David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive end David Bailey pressures Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Noah Walters. | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

"Dallas has lacked a true pass-rush identity ever since Micah Parsons left in August. Bailey brings the speed and explosiveness this unit has missed." - Merriam, College Football HQ

Trading Micah Parsons left Dallas thin on the edge and while Donovan Ezeiruaku has shown flashes, he hasn't been able to fill the void. That leads to the selection of Texas Tech's David Bailey, who has been a game-wrecker off the edge.

Bailey spent three seasons at Stanford before transferring to Texas Tech, where he's exploded with 13.5 sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss.

Pick No. 23: Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

Clemson Tigers cornerback Avieon Terrell celebrates a play against the South Carolina Gamecocks. | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

"Dallas’ secondary has multiple versatile pieces and Terrell would add to that. The Cowboys love corners who hit and drive aggressively to the ball." - Merriam, College Football HQ

The younger brother of A.J. Terrell of the Atlanta Falcons, Avieon Terrell, would be an instant difference-maker for the Cowboys. His selection would give them three starting-caliber corners with DaRon Bland leading the way and Shavon Revel Jr. showing promise as a rookie.

Dallas will still need help at safety, but this would be an excellent start toward rebuilding their suspect secondary.

