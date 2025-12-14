Trevon Diggs' days with Dallas Cowboys appear numbered

When the Dallas Cowboys return to the field on Sunday night against the Minnesota Vikings, they will do so without All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs, who was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury and concussion.

Diggs' 21-day practice window was opened two weeks ago, but he has not been active.

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer shared some concerning words about Diggs, saying he needed to be consistent and do things the "right way" before returning to the field, and on Saturday, he was once again ruled out by the team.

MORE: Cowboys vs Vikings announcer pairing & referee assignment for Week 15

Following the news, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported Diggs' relationship with the team has “soured” and “been severed.”

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones with cornerback Trevon Diggs on the field prior to a game against the New York Jets | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

The news comes at a time when Diggs' future with the team has already come with questions. The defensive back and front office had a rift during the offseason over his recovery from knee surgery, which resulted in a $500,000 dock in pay.

While Diggs is a standout when healthy, his inability to stay on the field is a growing concern.

Add in the apparent off-field issues, and it appears that the writing is on the wall that Diggs will not be returning to the team in 2026. By moving on from Diggs, the team would save approximately $18 million.

MORE: Cowboys add Swiss Army Knife, versatile LB in latest 2026 NFL mock draft

Diggs' disappointing season

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Through six games this season, Diggs has totaled 18 tackles, but has yet to record an interception. Diggs was briefly benched earlier this season, with the Cowboys' coaching staff suggesting it was injury-related, while Diggs believed it was a message for his inconsistent play to start the year.

He then missed time with the mystery concussion suffered during an "accident" at his home. There has been very little information about the incident, other than Diggs saying, "It happens, it's life. Things happen."

Hopefully, now that he has been given time to recover from the concussion and his knee soreness, Diggs will be able to return to his top form. When Diggs is at his best, he is a shutdown corner, but in recent years, since he was named a first-team All-Pro in 2021 and led the NFL with 11 interceptions, he has been unable to stay healthy.

Diggs has played in just 19 of 42 Cowboys games since signing his five-year, $97 million extension with the team. Let's hope that once Diggs returns, it begins a lengthy stretch of healthy games.

Dallas Cowboys vs Minnesota Vikings Week 15 expert pick roundup

Ranking Dallas Cowboys' remaining 2025 games by difficulty amid playoff race

Updated Cowboys 2026 NFL draft order, list of picks entering Week 15

Trevon Diggs saga continues to raise eyebrows, questions on Cowboys future