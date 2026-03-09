Dallas Cowboys 2026 Free Agency Tracker: Latest Signings, Losses, News & Rumors
The 2026 NFL calendar year officially opens on Wednesday, March 11. The Dallas Cowboys and teams around the league will be able to begin signing free agents at 4:00 p.m. ET, but over the next two days, the team will get an opportunity to begin negotiations during the legal tampering period.
Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that the team plans to address issues on defense and vowed to "bust the budget" in the offseason, so it will be interesting to see who the team shows immediate interest in on Monday afternoon.
The Cowboys may have missed out on a trade for Las Vegas Raiders superstar Maxx Crosby, who was acquired by the Baltimore Ravens over the weekend, but there are still several intriguing pass rushers who will be available on the open market.
Among the names linked to Dallas leading up to free agency is former NFL sack leader Trey Hendrickson.
While we wait to see who the Cowboys will make a run at, let's keep tabs on the latest free agency news and rumors that will shape the team's future.
Dallas Cowboys' 2026 Expected Signings
- WR George Pickens: $27.3 million non-exclusive franchise tag
- K Brandon Aubrey (RFA): $5.76 million second-round tender
- OG TJ Bass (RFA): $5.76 million second-round tender
- CB Josh Butler (ERFA): $1.07 million tender
- CB Reddy Steward (ERFA): $1 million tender
- OT Terence Steele: restructured new deal that includes $22 million in guaranteed money to create $13 million in cap space.
Dallas Cowboys' NFL Free Agency Rumors
According to the latest buzz, the Cowboys are making an aggressive push for Green Bay Packers star edge rusher Rashan Gary.
The Cowboys are reportedly one of the teams keeping a close eye on former NFL sack leader Trey Hendrickson, who penned an emotional farewell to Cincinnati after the Bengals decided not to use the franchise tag.
After missing out on Maxx Crosby, the Cowboys are expected to make Hendrickson a top priority.
The Cowboys are expected to make a play for safety P.J. Locke, who has a relationship with Christian Parker dating back to his time with the Broncos.
Locke is one of the players to watch for Dallas when the legal tampering period officially opens.
This is a developing story and more information will be added throughout the legal tampering period as it becomes available.
