CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Cowboy Maven+
News
Podcasts

Amari Cooper On The Financial Value of Playing For 'America's Team'

BriAmaranthus

FRISCO - When Amari Cooper hit free agency in March, there were a few hours there, on that very first day, when Dallas Cowboys Nation thought it might lose him.

To the Washington Football Team, no less.

There was an offer on the table for more money from "another team.'' And since then, Washington coach Ron Rivera has openly said his team pursued Cooper hard and offered a “substantial amount of money.”

So why, late that night, did Amari opt to stay in his new home in North Texas? Fans of ‘America’s Team’ will like this answer.

"I just like everything about being a Dallas Cowboy,'' Cooper said, as seen in the above video. "I love the culture that we've created here and just the atmosphere both inside the building and outside of the building, in terms of being in the city of Dallas and the surrounding areas.''

READ MORE: Cooper’s 'Backyard Loyalty' to Dak Prescott

These are sentiments that Amari has expressed before.

The new wrinkle? The new contract.

"I guess that would be the same reason why I was willing to take less money to stay here,'' he continued. "To have the opportunity to be on a team that I really love, I wouldn't trade that for a little bit more money.''

Maybe it makes such a decision easier when you are Cooper in this particular financial situation. In March, Cooper signed one of the largest contracts for any wide receiver in the history of the NFL – a five-year, $100 million deal with the Cowboys. 

READ MORE: Amari Cooper $100M Contract Details: Round Numbers & a Cowboys Escape Hatch

Some critics later objected to the structure of the deal, as essentially, only the first two seasons are guaranteed. But "escape hatches,'' as our Mike Fisher has written often, are commonplace. And as Amari just turned 26, his future in football figures to be as bright as his present.

In his two seasons and 27 games with Dallas, Cooper has caught 145 passes for 2,085 yards and 15 touchdowns and received two Pro Bowl invitations. In 2020, he looks forward to the opportunity to be part of a rare thing - a trio of wide receivers on the same team who catch 1,000 yards worth of passes.

READ MORE: Cooper 'Expects' Rare Success From Amari/Gallup/Lamb Trio

"The most important thing is I love the way (Cooper) thinks,'' new coach Mike McCarthy said of Amari's "expectation.''

And Cowboys Nation likes the way Amari Cooper talks, too.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowboys Camp: McCarthy Supports Players In Civil-Rights Movement

Cowboys Camp: New Dallas Coach McCarthy Exploring Civil-Rights Movement Thoughts - And Supports NFL Players

Mike Fisher

What The Todd France/CAA Agent Change Means To Dak & The Cowboys

Sources Tell CowboysSI.com What The Todd France/CAA Agent Change Means To Dak Prescott & The Dallas Cowboys

Mike Fisher

Cowboys 1st & 10: 'Uncharted Territory' For Future Of NFL Draft

As college football heads toward near-complete cancellation, the Cowboys' scouting process could get ... tricky - Cowboys 1st & 10: 'Uncharted Territory' For Future Of NFL Draft

Matthew Postins

Dear Dallas Cowboys and NFL: Climb Inside A 'Bubble'

With the early COVID-19 returns in, the Dallas Cowboys and NFL need to climb inside their own 'bubbles'

Matthew Postins

Whitt's End: Cowboys Cheerleaders Bubble & COVID In The Broadcast Booth

Whitt's End: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Bubble, COVID In The Broadcast Booth & The Hall Of Fame Game That Isn't - DFW Sports Notebook

Richie Whitt

by

Kat.ailshire10

Dallas Cowboys Camp: Coach McCarthy Q-&-A - QB Dak Prescott Is 'Upbeat And Driven'

Dallas Cowboys Camp: Coach McCarthy Q-&-A - QB Dak Prescott Is 'Upbeat And Driven'

Mike Fisher

Peterson's Washington Goal: To Pass 'The GOAT' - Cowboys Legend Emmitt Smith

Adrian Peterson's Washington Goal: To Pass 'The GOAT' - Dallas Cowboys Legend Emmitt Smith

Mike Fisher

Dallas Cowboys Camp: Vander Esch Neck Recovery: 'I Feel Amazing; I'm Over It'

Cowboys Camp: Dallas LB Vander Esch Says Regarding His Neck Surgery: 'I Feel Amazing; I'm Over It'

Mike Fisher

by

Cowboys 4ever

Cowboys Gregory: COVID - And ‘The Powers That Be’ - Delaying My NFL Reinstatement

Dallas Cowboys DE Randy Gregory: COVID - And ‘The Powers That Be’ - Are Delaying My NFL Reinstatement

Mike Fisher

by

WareD94

Hooper's Rip - And 'The Three Faces Of Cowboys Icon Jason Witten

Austin Hooper Rips The Iconic Cowboys Ex Tight End, Helping To Reveal 'The Three Faces Of Jason Witten'

Mike Fisher

by

TheBoys