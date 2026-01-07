With Matt Eberflus out, the Dallas Cowboys need a new defensive coordinator, and they're reportedly looking at some big names.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler gave an update on the team's thinking and said the Cowboys know they need to make changes at personnel, but have their eye on a few candidates who can help them become a playoff contender in 2026.

Fowler adds that experience is going to be a requirement for Jerry Jones, which is why Brian Flores, Raheem Morris, and Jonathan Gannon, who are all former head coaches, make sense.

"The Cowboys are in position to hunt for a big-name defensive coordinator after firing Matt Eberflus. Minnesota's Brian Flores is on the radar, and recently fired head coaches Raheem Morris and Jonathan Gannon are available," Fowler wrote.

"Dallas feels like it has a playoff-caliber offense (second in yards per game this season) and needs someone to tie the defense together. However, people on Dallas' staff felt the defensive problems were 'not all [Eberflus'] fault.' Roster reinforcements will be necessary. Something to keep in mind: Dallas rarely hires a first-time defensive coordinator. Experience is required."

Brian Flores should be the top candidate for Dallas

Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores watches from the sidelines against the New York Jets. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While Fowler didn't offer any insight on Gannon or Morris, he did say Flores is "on the radar" for Dallas, which is understandable. Flores led the Minnesota Vikings' defense to a top-10 finish in two defensive categories, ranking seventh in points surrendered and third in yardage.

Flores accomplished this without anyone recording more than eight sacks, while also helping Isaiah Rodgers emerge as one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL. While Dallas needs to add talent on defense, a complete overhaul is impossible to pull off in one year, which is why they need someone who can scheme up a defense the way Flores can.

Gannon and Morris are also excellent candidates. Gannon was the defensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles when they played against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. Morris won a Super Bowl early in his career with Jon Gruden, and was the defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI.

Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris on the sideline against the New Orleans Saints. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

