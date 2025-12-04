Cowboys-Lions announcer pairing & referee assignment for Week 14

The Dallas Cowboys return to the field on Thursday night with a crucial NFC showdown against the Detroit Lions in primetime. The Cowboys have been on a hot streak, and hope to keep the momentum going as we get December underway.

For the Week 14 showdown, a familiar face will be on the field, with NFL referee Shawn Hochuli controlling the action.

Hochuli has been on the call for seven games involving the Cowboys as head referee, with Dallas holding a 3-4 record in those games. The Cowboys are 2-2 on the road when Hochuli is on the field.

There are high stakes for today's game, so hopefully the referees will allow the players to decide the game.

NFL referee Shawn Hochuli acknowledges the crowd during a game between the Cleveland Browns and the Miami Dolphins | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

It's going to be interesting to see how everyone steps up to the occasion, but several others will be a part of the Sunday viewing experience.

The announcers and referees can always become hot topics during a game, so it's always nice to be prepared for what you may see throughout the night.

Cowboys vs. Lions, Week 14 announcer pairing

Peacock sideline reporter Kaylee Hartung interviews NFL commissioner Roger Goodell during the 2024 NFL Sao Paolo Game | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Thursday night's play-by-play announcer will be the legendary Al Michaels, who is an eight-time Emmy Award winner. Michaels is one of the most recognizable voices in the sport.

Alongside Michaels is Kirk Herbstreit, who also sits on the ESPN College GameDay set and calls games for ABC and ESPN. Throughout the night, Kaylee Hartung will be providing updates from the sideline.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Detroit Lions, Week 14 referee assignment

NFL referee Shawn Hochuli reacts to the crowd during a game between the Cleveland Browns and the Miami Dolphins | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Shawn Hochuli, the son of longtime NFL ref Ed Hochuli, will officiate the Cowboys vs. Lions game on Thursday night. Hochuli began his career in the NFL during the 2014 season and was promoted from back judge to official after his father's retirement.

This season, home teams have just a 41.67 winning percentage when Hochuli's crew is on the job.

