Dallas Cowboys 'hotter than anyone' in NFL, three-time Super Bowl champ says

The Dallas Cowboys enter Thursday night against the Detroit Lions on a three-game winning streak, and a Super Bowl champ believes the team is the hottest in the NFL.
Josh Sanchez|
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens celebrates after catching a pass for a successful two-point conversion
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens celebrates after catching a pass for a successful two-point conversion | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Dallas Cowboys kick off Week 14 with a high-stakes showdown against the Detroit Lions in primetime, with major NFL playoff implications. Both teams are in the mix for the postseason, and can ill-afford a loss.

While the Lions suffered a setback on Thanksgiving, the Cowboys bring a lot of momentum into December, with a three-game winning streak under their belt.

Entering the big game, many believe the Cowboys are one of the hottest teams in the league.

MORE: Cowboys-Lions Thursday Night Football showdown must-win for playoff hopes

You can count three-time Super Bowl champion Mark Schlereth among those who are singing the Cowboys' praise.

"There's nobody in the NFC that's hotter than them. I didn't think I'd be saying that at this point in the season (because of) how bad they were defensively," Schlereth said. What a difference 3 weeks makes."

It's going to be interesting to see if the Cowboys can keep the momentum rolling, but if they do, the team will put extra pressure on the Philadelphia Eagles in a tight race for the NFC East title.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Lions is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video, with the legendary Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit on the call.

MORE: Dak Prescott raves about Brian Schottenheimer’s emotional leadership on Hard Knocks

Dallas Cowboys at Detroit Lions TV & viewing info

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott celebrate after a play against the Kansas City Chiefs
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott celebrate after a play against the Kansas City Chiefs | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Date: Thursday, December 4
Start Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Location: Detroit, Michigan
Venue: Ford Field
TV Channel: Prime Video

Betting Odds: Cowboys +3 | O/U: 54.5

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

To watch Thursday Night Football, you must be an Amazon Prime member. If you are not a current subscriber, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here. After your free trial, Prime costs $14.99 a month. 

You can watch on Amazon devices such as the Fire TV and Fire tabletconnected TVs, and web browsers.

Published
