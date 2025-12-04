Dallas Cowboys 'hotter than anyone' in NFL, three-time Super Bowl champ says

The Dallas Cowboys kick off Week 14 with a high-stakes showdown against the Detroit Lions in primetime, with major NFL playoff implications. Both teams are in the mix for the postseason, and can ill-afford a loss.

While the Lions suffered a setback on Thanksgiving, the Cowboys bring a lot of momentum into December, with a three-game winning streak under their belt.

Entering the big game, many believe the Cowboys are one of the hottest teams in the league.

You can count three-time Super Bowl champion Mark Schlereth among those who are singing the Cowboys' praise.

"There's nobody in the NFC that's hotter than them. I didn't think I'd be saying that at this point in the season (because of) how bad they were defensively," Schlereth said. What a difference 3 weeks makes."

.@markschlereth on the @gbagnation on #DallasCowboys' three-game winning streak:



"There's nobody in the NFC that's hotter than them. I didn't think I'd be saying that at this point in the season (because of) how bad they were defensively. ... What a difference 3 weeks makes." pic.twitter.com/WtMPazWtnS — 105.3 The FAN (@1053thefan) December 3, 2025

It's going to be interesting to see if the Cowboys can keep the momentum rolling, but if they do, the team will put extra pressure on the Philadelphia Eagles in a tight race for the NFC East title.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Lions is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video, with the legendary Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit on the call.

Dallas Cowboys at Detroit Lions TV & viewing info

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott celebrate after a play against the Kansas City Chiefs | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Date: Thursday, December 4

Start Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Ford Field

TV Channel: Prime Video

Betting Odds: Cowboys +3 | O/U: 54.5

