COVID-19 Forces Cancellation Of 'SportsCon' In Dallas

Mike Fisher

DALLAS - Billed as the “Comic-Con for sports,” SportsCon was scheduled for July 10-12 in Dallas - and was to be powered by some of the biggest names in DFW sports and beyond, as Dallas Cowboys defensive standout DeMarcus Lawrence has joined forces with teammate Ezekiel Elliott and former Cowboys QB-turned-CBS TV star Tony Romo in ownership of the event.

But COVID-19 is shutting down this year's plan.

“Our top priority has always been to create an unforgettable and safe experience for our fans, athletes, and exhibitors,'' said Andy Alberth, CEO and Co-Founder of SportsCon. "After weeks of conversation with the City of Dallas and the Dallas Convention Center, we were informed we will not be able to move forward with the event and we are unfortunately going have to postpone this year’s convention to next summer.''

The concept? “We were inspired by the success of Comic-Con and we wanted to create something similar for sports fans of the world,'' said Alberth, with Romo the co-founder of the National Fantasy Football Convention, which has blossomed into SportsCon. "Here, instead of meeting your favorite superheroes, you get to meet your favorite sports heroes.''

The weekend event was to be held at the Dallas Convention Center in downtown Dallas, with the schedule full of events - fan interaction, live games like flag football, autograph and photograph sessions, sports challenges, and more. The layout includes two football fields, basketball hoops, putting greens, batting cages and even a boxing/wrestling ring.

“We are creating a previously non-existent bridge between fans, brands and professional athletes,” said Alberth. “You can always go to a game and enjoy watching your favorite athletes from afar for three hours, but only at SportsCon will you actually get to interact, speak and engage with them for an entire weekend.”

But now that "bridge'' will have to come sometime in the future.

The roster was to be full of stellar names from the sports field. NFL running back Melvin Gordon is also a partner in SportsCon, and the plan was for him to be joined by high-profile athletes from DFW and all over the nation including Cowboys legends "Too Tall'' Jones and Everson Walls, present-day Cowboys Elliott, Lawrence, Amari Cooper, Jaylon Smith, Byron Jones, Michael Gallup, Jourdan Lewis and Tyrone Crawford, plus football's Dez Bryant, Billy Sims and Vince Young, baseball's Patrick Mahomes Sr. and Ruben Sierra, boxing's Deonte Wilder and Shane Mosley Jr., and basketball's Devin Harris, J.J. Barea and Nancy Lieberman, among many others.

Said Alberth: “Although 2020 isn’t going as anyone planned, the show must go on. I assure you that our team’s focus on creating this incredible experience has never been stronger. Next year’s convention will be bigger and better than ever.''

