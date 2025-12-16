Cowboys' NFL power rankings roundup shows fall from grace after Week 15

The Dallas Cowboys suffered a devastating setback in Week 15 of the season, watching the team's NFL playoff hopes plummet after a disastrous loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

While the Cowboys are still technically alive in the postseason hunt, their chances are hanging on a hope and a prayer, with the team needing to win out while the Philadelphia Eagles must lose all of their final three games.

Dallas will likely begin its NFL draft preparations in the next few weeks, as it is left thinking what could have been after a wasted season for the team's high-flying offense.

But where do the Cowboys stand amid their fall from grace to start December?

A quick look around reveals that a majority of NFL writers share the same opinion: It's a wrap for the Cowboys in 2025, despite an elite offense and promising stretch to end November. The team has dug itself into a hole that is too deep to overcome.

Let's take a look at what those around the NFL world are saying about the Cowboys as we gear up for Week 16.

This week's ranking: 20

Last week's ranking: 15

There was a slight glimmer of hope in Dallas after racking up three straight wins, but as has been the case for the past three decades, Cowboys Nation was slapped right in the face with a dose of reality.

"Did we all enjoy those horrific two weeks when we thought Jerry Jones had outfoxed the NFL with a troika of Brian Schottenheimer, George Pickens and Kenny Clark? Ah, sweet normalcy setting back in."

This week's ranking: 17

Last week's ranking: 15

Let's hope the ESPN prediction of George Pickens returning next season comes to fruition, because if the Cowboys let him walk, one of the few bright spots from this season will become an afterthought.

"We've talked about wide receiver George Pickens' future ad nauseam. Let's look at Williams instead. He has career highs in carries, rushing yards and touchdowns (10) this season. He tore his ACL in 2022 but has been healthy since. He turns 26 in April. But in the past two years, the Cowboys have found 1,000-yard rushers with an undrafted free agent (Rico Dowdle) and a low-cost free agent (Williams). Do they think it's worth keeping Williams? They will likely set a price and not exceed their budget. And the franchise tag would not be an option because that seems destined for Pickens."

This week's ranking: 20

Last week's ranking: 18

It's a shame that Dak Prescott's incredible season is going to waste, because of the lack of consistency from the team's defense.

"Prescott would be in the actual MVP conversation if Dallas’ defense wasn’t so bad. He leads the league in passing yards (3,931) and is tied for the lowest off-target rate among regular starters (8.2 percent). The Cowboys are fourth in the league in scoring (29.1 ppg) but are essentially out of the playoff race because they’re 31st in scoring defense (30 ppg allowed). Dallas has only won once this year when scoring fewer than 30 points."

This week's ranking: 21

Last week's ranking: 18

It the Cowboys are going to make positive strides in 2026, it will need to start by moving on from defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, because the defense held the team back all season long.

"Technically, the Cowboys aren't eliminated from postseason consideration just yet. But the team was never really a threat to make the playoffs; not while fielding one of the NFL's worst defenses. Those defensive shortcomings were on full display Sunday night. This was a game where Dallas outgained Minnesota by nearly 100 yards and the Vikings converted just two of nine third-down tries. But when the Cowboys had to make a play on that side of the ball they didn't."

This week's ranking: 20

Last week's ranking: 18

"So much for the idea they would push for a playoff spot. The last two weeks have taught us they have a long way to go."

