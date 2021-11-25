WATCH: Cowboys Throw Thanksgiving Touchdown

The Dallas Cowboys cooked up a Thanksgiving touchdown in their second offensive drive of the day on Thursday against the Raiders at AT&T Stadium.

Dak Prescott completed a nine-play, 75-yard drive that ended in the first NFL touchdown for second-year tight end Sean McKeon.

McKeon had four career receptions coming into today's game after going undrafted in 2020 out of Michigan.

With Amari Cooper (COVID-19) and CeeDee Lamb (concussion) out today with injuries, several players are needed to step up and fill in the gaps. On the drive, Prescott found four different receivers, first on a toss to running back Tony Pollard for six yards and then to wide receiver Noah Brown for 15 yards before approaching Raiders territory.

The Cowboys were able to get into the red zone thanks to a 17-yard pass to wide receiver Cedrick Wilson, the longest play of the drive. Then, after another Pollard run to trudge down to the 10-yard line, Prescott found his third tight end McKeon on a play-action pass.

Raiders defensive back Brandon Facyson tried to tackle him before reaching the end zone, but McKeon broke the tackle for his first trip to the end zone since September 2019, in his senior year at Michigan.

For Prescott, it's his sixth touchdown on Thanksgiving in five career games.

For the Cowboys, the touchdown put them one point behind the Las Vegas Raiders after they scored on their opening drive on a 56-yard touchdown pass to DeSean Jackson. Greg Zuerlein missed the extra point to tie which keeps the Cowboys trailing 7-6 in the first quarter. Las Vegas later went up 14-6 with 1:33 left in the first quarter.