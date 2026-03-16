Cowboys To Use Top 30 Visit on Potential Hidden Gem Prospect

With the NFL draft just over a month away, the Dallas Cowboys are wrapping up their scouting. While most of the attention is being focused on their two selections in Round 1, the Cowboys know they must hit on some of their late-round picks as well to fill the remaining holes on their depth chart.

That's why they're kicking the tires on an unheralded defensive tackle in Louisville's Rene Konga.

According to Ryan Fowler, the Cowboys will host Konga as one of their top 30 visits. An All-ACC selection in 2025, Konga had 29 tackles, five tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks during his final season with the Cardinals.

Source: The Dallas Cowboys will host Louisville DL Rene Konga for a 30 visit.



An Ottawa, Canada native and former Rutgers transfer, Konga was an All-ACC selection in ‘25. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 16, 2026

Listed at 6-foot-4 and 300 pounds, Konga spent three seasons at Rutgers before transferring to Louisville, where he played his final two seasons.

Matthew McGavic of Louisville Cardinals On SI doesn't have Konga listed among the players expected to be drafted. That said, he stated that Konga was an effective player throughout the season, despite being slowed by a midseason injury.

"A midseason injury slowed down Konga a little bit, but there's no denying that he made a huge difference for Louisville last season. While he only logged only 20 tackles, three for loss and 2.5 sacks, he still made an impact when it came to disrupting opposing offenses. His PFF grade of 76.0 was sixth-highest on the defense (min. 100 snaps)," McGavic wrote.

As far as his fit with the Cowboys, Konga has the ideal size to play on the end in Christian Parker's 3-4 base. He can also slide inside when they use a four-man line, and has the ability to push the pocket from the interior. That makes him a name to watch late on Day 3 as the Cowboys fill out the bottom of their roster.

Dallas Cowboys' 2025 defensive rankings

A view of Dallas Cowboys players' helmets on the bench against the Washington Commanders. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Total Defense: The Dallas Cowboys ranked No. 30 in the league in total defense, allowing 377 total yards per game, including a league-high 60 touchdowns.

Pass Defense: The Dallas Cowboys ranked dead last in the NFL in passing defense, No. 32, allowing 251.5 yards per game and 35 passing touchdowns, ranking as the second-most behind the New York Jets, who failed to get an interception in 2025.

Rush Defense: The Dallas Cowboys ranked No. 23 in the league, allowing 125.5 yards per game and a league-high 24 rushing touchdowns.