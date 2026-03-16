Dallas Cowboys To Host National Champion WR on Official NFL Draft Visit

The Dallas Cowboys spent the first wave of NFL free agency addressing major needs on the defensive side of the ball, and the team has an opportunity to continue bolstering the roster for new defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

One way Dallas can bring in cost-effective players is through the 2026 NFL draft, where the team holds two first-round picks.

However, because the team has already added some key pieces that have the defense trending in the right direction, the Cowboys have some added flexibility with their draft picks. Depending on how things fall on draft day, the Cowboys could find themselves on the clock at the end of Round 1 with a star offensive weapon on the board.

One player who could turn some heads is Indiana Hoosiers star wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr., a human highlight reel who put together a strong performance at the Scouting Combine last month.

Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. celebrates after catching a touchdown against the Alabama Crimson Tide | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In fact, according to draft analyst Ryan Fowler, the Cowboys will be bringing Cooper in for an official Top-30 draft visit.

Last season, Cooper hauled in 69 catches for 937 yards and 13 touchdowns, all of which were career highs. If the Cowboys are impressed when Cooper visits The Star, he could turn into an intriguing prospect for the team in April. Wide receiver isn't an immediate need, but with George Pickens' long-term future up in the air, he could provide some valuable security at the position.

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.

A full look at the Cowboys' arsenal of picks in the 2026 draft can be seen below.

Full list of Dallas Cowboys 2026 draft picks

The Dallas Cowboys logo is projected on the video board during the NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Round 1

Pick No. 12

Pick No. 20 (via Green Bay Packers)

Round 3

Pick No. 28 (92 overall, via San Francisco 49ers)

Round 4

Pick No. 12 (112 overall)

Round 5

Pick No. 12 (152 overall)

Pick No. 37 (177 overall, compensatory)

Pick No. 40 (180 overall, compensatory)

Round 7

Pick No. 2 (218 overall, via Tennessee Titans)

Current 2026 NFL Draft Order - Round 1

The 2026 NFL Draft logo at the Super Bowl LX Experience at the Moscone Center. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

1. Las Vegas Raiders

2. New York Jets

3. Arizona Cardinals

4. Tennessee Titans

5. New York Giants

6. Cleveland Browns

7. Washington Commanders

8. New Orleans Saints

9. Kansas City Chiefs

10. Cincinnati Bengals

11. Miami Dolphins

12. Dallas Cowboys

13. Los Angeles Rams (via Atlanta Falcons)

14. Baltimore Ravens

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

16. New York Jets (via Indianapolis Colts)

17. Detroit Lions

18. Minnesota Vikings

19. Carolina Panthers

20. Dallas Cowboys (via Green Bay Packers)

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

22. Los Angeles Chargers

23. Philadelphia Eagles

24. Cleveland Browns (via Jacksonville Jaguars)

25. Chicago Bears

26. Buffalo Bills

27. San Francisco 49ers

28. Houston Texans

29. Los Angeles Rams

30. Denver Broncos

31. New England Patriots

32. Seattle Seahawks